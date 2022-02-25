Investing In CleanTechnica: Updates + Virtual Town Hall

As we’ve mentioned, investing in cleantech (and those who report it — us!) is crucial in the fight to save our planet from the ravages of climate change. So, what’s the latest on investing in CleanTechnica? Exciting news! We have an upcoming Series A and a virtual town hall! Read about our upcoming event on March 10 in Scott Cooney’s recent article.

We now have 300+ potential investors who signed up, which could translate to between $1.5M and $3M in investment moola for the company. Woohoo!

We’re thrilled by these numbers, but the more folks we have who can help launch CleanTechnica into the big leagues of reporting, analysis, and deep dives of cleantech and climate issues, the more we can offer YOU, our readers. And the more we can keep the wheels of the cleantech revolution turning.

With that in mind, we are still seeking equity investment for the first time ever and hope to raise $2–4 million by mid 2022. We will be creating an equity crowdfunding raise through one of the online portals made for just such things. You can own stock in our company and we will try to make sure you have multiple avenues to cash out when you like.

Ready to dive in? Click here to join our potential investor list.

And register for the virtual town hall here. Bring your questions for CleanTechnica’s founder (Scott Cooney) and CEO (Zachary Shahan).

Why is our work and investing in CleanTechnica so important? We believe we’re at a crucial point in which action on the climate crisis is absolutely critical. One big issue we’re fighting against as a news media site with steadfast integrity is FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt). As Scott said in his previous article, “FUD is actively spread by parties that stand be on the wrong side of history and lose a lot of money if we shift our economy too quickly. I understand and empathize more than I ever have with the folks working in dirty energy, and at the same time, it is clear that it is time to make the transition ASAP … but to do so equitably and with as little damage as possible (hopefully none!) among the working class. CleanTechnica shines a light on FUD and counters it at every turn, but our reach is minimal compared to so many well-funded PR machines and media organizations that can drown out our voice with chaos and noise designed to confuse.”

Investing in CleanTechnica will give you an ownership stake in one of the most well-respected clean energy news organizations out there. It will give you early entrance to a company that is a leader in a field that is only going to get more and more massive with every passing day. We are in it for the long haul, and there’s so much to do.

Here’s a rough plan is for the investment money:

Hire some talent to help us make the next leap. We believe it is time to bring on some more people qualified to take a media organization into the next phase — multimedia, operations, and partnerships. Promote ourselves. Did you know we’ve never spent a dime on marketing ourselves? Everything we’ve done is just organic — we’ve earned every reader we have (thank you all for being so great; for reading, sharing, commenting, and contributing to a cleantech future). Be creative. We have many back-burner projects and deep dives that never seem to see the light of day. Projects that could help us reach more people with positive, need-driven messaging to help them make the transition. We have ideas for documentaries, posters, books, conferences…. Expand our platforms. We have a great podcast, which we’d like to expand, and we have a YouTube channel that is still fairly nascent. Our social media platforms could use some love, too! Reach WELL beyond the early adopters. You know who needs electric cars, clean power, and healthy food? Everyone. You know who we’re primarily reaching? Rich, white males. As a society, we desperately need to get cleantech into every community.

So … want to join us?

Invest in CleanTechnica! Click here to add your name to our list of potential investors and our founder, Scott Cooney, will personally be reaching out to you to check in. And register for the virtual town hall here!

A big thank you from the CleanTechnica Team!

Advertisement