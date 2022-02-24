CleanTechnica Town Hall — Come Learn About Our Upcoming Series A & How You Can Become An Owner Of The World’s Greatest Media Company

One of the things I really relish is the fact that wherever I go, and whoever I talk to in the cleantech community, CleanTechnica is more or less the equivalent of a household name. I met a solar sales guy out surfing in California one day, and while waiting for waves, he asked what I did, and his response still resonates as he incredulously asked “You?” before moving on to being stoked — “I read that site every day!”

Another thing I relish is that we’ve helped build careers. People know Zach — he’s famous the world around, recognized as a global leader in the cleantech movement, and deservedly so. He’s been banging away at his keyboard for more than a decade with CleanTechnica, starting as a blogger (the media world’s equivalent of the mail room?) and now serving as the company’s CEO, giving talks around the world, and just crushing it on the daily. Many CleanTechnica writers have made full-time incomes writing for us. Many have gone on to great careers in cleantech.

We’ve also moved the needle. If I had a nickel for every reader comment showing they bought their first solar panels because of something they read on CleanTechnica, or their first EV, or switched to an e-bike, or … any number of things, well, I’d be retired by now. We’ve also moved the needle on a macroeconomic scale. Perhaps one of our biggest achievements was when one famous and influential investment firm changed their position on Tesla from Sell to Buy because of original research we did for sales reports we published, and the ripple effect was immediate … and lasting. It was notable at the time, as Tesla had many haters and short sellers on Wall Street, and, arguably, needed a more secure financial footing to improve its credit rating and assure investors. Nowadays, Tesla doesn’t need us, but back then, we served as one influential supporter who helped the company get through some shaky times.

We’re proud of what we do here. And now you can be a part of owning this great media company. We’re opening up to outside investment for the first time ever and will be doing a Series A raise in the next few months. Want to come chat with me and Zach? We’re hosting an open forum town hall for anyone interested in investing in CT to ask questions and learn more. Register here and we’ll talk then.

