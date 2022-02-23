Connect with us

Kia America collaborates with Electrify America to provide EV6 buyers with 1,000 kWh charging

Batteries

EV News Today: 1,700-Mile Electric Bus Trip, VW ID. Buzz Countdown, Return of VW e-up! …

Published

We’re a bit behind providing an extensive EV news update, so this one has a few extra doses of news. The EV world doesn’t stop. It only accelerates.

EV Charging News

Kia America collaborates with Electrify America to provide EV6 buyers with 1,000 kWh charging at no additional cost

Van Hool CX45E makes 1,700-mile trip powered only by public chargers

Proterra-powered Van Hool CX45E electric coach. Image courtesy of Proterra.

Ivy, ONroute, and Canadian Tire make it easy to charge your next road trips

Kia Invests in green energy in push for more sustainable EV charging

New funding for zero emission fleet vehicles in Australia (funding for charging stations)

Electric Car News

2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro electric SUV boasts EPA-estimated 280-mile range

The first fully electric BMW xDrive system in the BMW iX and the BMW i4 M50

For the highest level of well-being in the luxury segment: the BMW i7 undergoes acoustic testing at the new FIZ North site

Audi of America, Verizon partner to bring 5G to vehicle lineup

Nissan LEAF gets a new glow for 2022 with sharp design and advanced tech

Rebirth of an icon: Countdown launched for the electric ID. Buzz! Image courtesy of VW

Rebirth of an icon: Countdown launched for the electric ID. Buzz!

Volkswagen quick takes: Stranded in an EV in the cold?

VW ID.3 cut to single model as chip shortage affects supply

Yuan Plus, BYD’s first EV targeting global markets, officially launched in China

NOVO reports rapid surge in demand for specialist EV insurance

Back again: e-up! Style “Plus”

Welcome back: Volkswagen e-up! available for order again

Fisker opens reservations for the PEAR; starting price of $29,900

New! Aptera — drag race at California’s Chuckwalla Valley Raceway

Aptera — vehicle dynamics testing

BYD Tang 2022 packs 517 hp for only $55,000. launch in April

Voyah is entering Norway — deliveries of 694 HP Free SUV to start in Q4

EV Investment News

Volkswagen looks ready to take Porsche publicPorsche Automobil Holding SE: Porsche Automobil Holding SE confirms talks regarding a possible IPO of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG

Volta Trucks confirms €230 million of Series C funding as it prepares the full-electric Volta Zero for production

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) and Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Cummins will acquire Meritor

Tesla postpones expansion in Grünheide

Aviation, Mass Transit, & Work Vehicles

Airbus and CFM International to pioneer hydrogen combustion technology

Prague to become the capital of bi-articulated trolleybuses! 20 Trollino 24s going to DPP

MAN accelerates change to zero-emission drive systems

Matrix Motor X2 is a new electric mini transport truck from China

Embraer, Widerøe, and Rolls-Royce announce plans to study a conceptual zero-emission regional aircraft

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV), all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, announced that it has entered into an agreement with Cox Automotive Mobility to provide rapid response service to Lion customers throughout the United States

USPS says it needs more money to electrify fleet

EV Battery News

LG Energy Solution’s new chief digital officer to lead digital transformation of battery manufacturing unit

Scientists discover new electrolyte for solid-state lithium-ion batteries

Liontown and Tesla enter into a binding term sheet for supply of lithium ( PDF here)

QEV Technologies becomes the official service partner of CATL

European battery cell production expands

Measuring sustainability: A consistent metric for sustainable batteries

Bordeaux-based Gouach gets a €3.3 million boost to launch its repairable batteries and bolt into the micro-mobility market

Urban Planning News

Elon Musk’s Boring Company submits plans for 6.2-mile Loop system in Miami

What is car-centric planning?

Green infrastructure thinking for southern cities in 2022 and beyond

 
