EV News Today: 1,700-Mile Electric Bus Trip, VW ID. Buzz Countdown, Return of VW e-up! …

We’re a bit behind providing an extensive EV news update, so this one has a few extra doses of news. The EV world doesn’t stop. It only accelerates.
EV Charging News
Kia America collaborates with Electrify America to provide EV6 buyers with 1,000 kWh charging at no additional cost
Van Hool CX45E makes 1,700-mile trip powered only by public chargers
Ivy, ONroute, and Canadian Tire make it easy to charge your next road trips
Kia Invests in green energy in push for more sustainable EV charging
New funding for zero emission fleet vehicles in Australia (funding for charging stations)
Electric Car News
2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro electric SUV boasts EPA-estimated 280-mile range
The first fully electric BMW xDrive system in the BMW iX and the BMW i4 M50
For the highest level of well-being in the luxury segment: the BMW i7 undergoes acoustic testing at the new FIZ North site
Audi of America, Verizon partner to bring 5G to vehicle lineup
Rebirth of an icon: Countdown launched for the electric ID. Buzz!
Volkswagen quick takes: Stranded in an EV in the cold?
VW ID.3 cut to single model as chip shortage affects supply
Yuan Plus, BYD’s first EV targeting global markets, officially launched in China
NOVO reports rapid surge in demand for specialist EV insurance
Welcome back: Volkswagen e-up! available for order again
Fisker opens reservations for the PEAR; starting price of $29,900
New! Aptera — drag race at California’s Chuckwalla Valley Raceway
Aptera — vehicle dynamics testing
BYD Tang 2022 packs 517 hp for only $55,000. launch in April
Voyah is entering Norway — deliveries of 694 HP Free SUV to start in Q4
EV Investment News
Volkswagen looks ready to take Porsche public | Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Porsche Automobil Holding SE confirms talks regarding a possible IPO of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
Volta Trucks confirms €230 million of Series C funding as it prepares the full-electric Volta Zero for production
Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) and Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Cummins will acquire Meritor
Tesla postpones expansion in Grünheide
Aviation, Mass Transit, & Work Vehicles
Airbus and CFM International to pioneer hydrogen combustion technology
Prague to become the capital of bi-articulated trolleybuses! 20 Trollino 24s going to DPP
MAN accelerates change to zero-emission drive systems
Matrix Motor X2 is a new electric mini transport truck from China
Embraer, Widerøe, and Rolls-Royce announce plans to study a conceptual zero-emission regional aircraft
The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV), all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, announced that it has entered into an agreement with Cox Automotive Mobility to provide rapid response service to Lion customers throughout the United States
USPS says it needs more money to electrify fleet
EV Battery News
LG Energy Solution’s new chief digital officer to lead digital transformation of battery manufacturing unit
Scientists discover new electrolyte for solid-state lithium-ion batteries
Liontown and Tesla enter into a binding term sheet for supply of lithium ( PDF here)
QEV Technologies becomes the official service partner of CATL
European battery cell production expands
Measuring sustainability: A consistent metric for sustainable batteries
Bordeaux-based Gouach gets a €3.3 million boost to launch its repairable batteries and bolt into the micro-mobility market
Urban Planning News
Elon Musk’s Boring Company submits plans for 6.2-mile Loop system in Miami
Green infrastructure thinking for southern cities in 2022 and beyond