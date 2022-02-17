Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Marcus, Stella and Tess
Marcus and Stella after their ride-along in a Tesla Model 3.

Cars

The EV Drivers of Tomorrow — Not Quite George Jetson

Published

For a fresh view of the emerging electric vehicle world in Australia, I invited the teenage children of my neighbours for a drive in our Tesla Model 3 SR + as well as a chat about it. Marcus, 15, and Stella, 16, will soon be going through that rite of passage of getting a driver’s license and obtaining a vehicle. What do they think the future holds? How did they react to the Tesla? Will they be the EV drivers of tomorrow?

Although both teenagers are shy, their actions spoke volumes. After the drive (during which Stellar made surprised noises of excitement at each “launch”), I left them in the car to play with the screen. Thirty minutes later, I had to ask them to come to the computer with me so I could record their thoughts.

Marcus and Stella EV drivers of tomorrow

Marcus and Stella after their ride-along in a Tesla Model 3.

Marcus tells me that he has done a science assignment for high school on climate change. He saw EVs as one of the major factors that will help solve the issue. Both admitted they knew little of how the tech worked. Judging by their symbiotic relationship with their phones, I doubted that lack of technological expertise would reduce their use of technology.

“It’s a rising industry in the world today,” said Marcus. Stellar was curious about the technology behind the braking and the Autopilot. They were both interested to know when EVs would achieve price parity with petrol cars. Neither was swayed by my explanation of total cost of ownership, especially the petrol savings. Like most youth, they live in the now.

They were impressed by the smooth and silent drive. “The car seems very safe because of all the sensors and safety features. It’s simple and appears to have less extra mass,” Stella commented.  She liked the three boots – “lots of storage”.

So, what kept them in the car for 30 mins after the drive? Playing with the toys. They found the Tesla to be a fun car with lots to do — like the karaoke & fart mode. Stella told me the screen was mind blowing. “We played around with everything.” (I was chatting to their parents.)

And their thoughts about the future of transport: “It’s all going electric. It will be a rapid transition. Fossil fuels will die out.” They will certainly be EV drivers of tomorrow.

And the last word: “It’s quiet, like a ghost car.”

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He is long on Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Racism Lawsuit Against Tesla Provides An Opportunity For A Teachable Moment

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) is suing Tesla over allegations of racism, yet has refused to inform Tesla of the...

1 day ago
Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model 3

Cars

The NHTSA Is Being Petty With Tesla Again

Last week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) showed its distaste for Tesla’s Boombox feature. The agency posted a new Safety Recall Notice...

2 days ago

Clean Transport

Elon Musk Donated $5 Billion Worth Of Tesla [TSLA] Shares To Charity In 2021

It looks like Elon Musk might be putting his money where World Food Program's mouth is!

2 days ago
Polestar ad Polestar ad

Cars

Opinion: Tesla, EV Revolution Benefit From Polestar Super Bowl Ad

Polestar spent $6.5 million to promote its electric sedan during the Super Bowl last night, but it helped promote Tesla at the same time.

3 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.