Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of Porsche

Batteries

XPeng Expands in Europe, Snow Lake Lithium Pops Up, Next-Gen Electric Motor — EV News Today

Published

The week ended with a bang rather than a whimper this week, with some hot EV news pouring out on Friday, including XPeng expanding into the Netherlands and Sweden. We already covered some of the other biggest stories, but there are several more below. There are also some good ones from recent days that we missed in previous EV news roundups. Scroll down, click, read, and enjoy!

Plugin Electric Vehicles

XPeng P7 in snow Norway Europe

Image courtesy of XPeng

XPeng expands presence in Europe, establishing sales and service partnerships in Netherlands and Sweden

Renault Group, Valeo, and Valeo Siemens eAutomotive join forces to develop and manufacture a new-generation automotive electric motor in France

Toyota commits multimillion-dollar investment to further expand production of electrified vehicles

Image courtesy of Nova Bus

Nova Bus announces its largest order of electric buses in the U.S. by the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County in Houston

Tesla engineers possibly testing the Cybertruck for 4-wheel steering at the Fremont factory (drone video)

Government of Canada raises awareness on zero-emission vehicles 

New EV chargers coming to Ontario hospitals

Science webinar about EVs: “Science at Work: Electric vs. Conventional Vehicles – Which Are Greener?” Join Argonne experts as they explore the best ways to measure greenhouse gas emissions Register here.

Batteries

Snow Lake seeks to establish North American lithium mine powered by renewable energy

Snow Lake Lithium rings Nasdaq Closing Bell

Premier of Manitoba meets Snow Lake Lithium to discuss lithium production outlook in Manitoba

Battery researcher Jeff Dahn: Why the million-mile battery makes sense

SDG&E approved to add three energy storage facilities to strengthen summer grid reliability and advance clean energy goals

Umicore introduces new generation Li-ion battery recycling technologies and announces award with ACC

E-Bikes

Image courtesy of Porsche

Porsche acquires stake in Fazua and plans joint ventures with Ponooc

Ponooc invests in Laka; a unique e-mobility insurtech venture

Climate Change & Methane Pollution

Emerald fire burns in hot, dry Southern California

Methane pollution undercounted by EPA

Public perceptions of _____ “gas” vary: “natural methane gas,” “methane gas,” “fossil gas,” and “fracked gas”  as opposed to the industry’s preferred term “natural gas.

Different names for “natural gas” influence public perception of it

Image courtesy of XPeng

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

EV batteries US Department of Defense EV batteries US Department of Defense

Clean Transport

US DOE Aims $2.91 Billion At EV Batteries & Energy Storage

The US Department of Defense will be one beneficiary of a new $2.91 billion push to shore up the US lithium chain for EV...

19 hours ago

Cars

18% of New Cars Were Plugin Vehicles in France in January

Dacia Spring is #1! While the overall auto market fell off a cliff in January (-19% YoY), the French plugin passenger car market hit...

1 day ago
Valvoline Valvoline

Cars

Valvoline Launches EV Maintenance Program

Valvoline hopes to lure EV buyers away from dealer service centers.

4 days ago
Methane Leaks, Map showing the location of the main gas pipelines and the main sources of methane Methane Leaks, Map showing the location of the main gas pipelines and the main sources of methane

Fossil Fuels

Founding a Federal Emissions Center — Tracking Methane Emissions Better

Three Tips for the New US Methane Monitoring and Measurement Interagency Working Group The government is doubling down on climate change, and emissions transparency...

4 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.