XPeng Expands in Europe, Snow Lake Lithium Pops Up, Next-Gen Electric Motor — EV News Today

The week ended with a bang rather than a whimper this week, with some hot EV news pouring out on Friday, including XPeng expanding into the Netherlands and Sweden. We already covered some of the other biggest stories, but there are several more below. There are also some good ones from recent days that we missed in previous EV news roundups. Scroll down, click, read, and enjoy!

Plugin Electric Vehicles

XPeng expands presence in Europe, establishing sales and service partnerships in Netherlands and Sweden

Renault Group, Valeo, and Valeo Siemens eAutomotive join forces to develop and manufacture a new-generation automotive electric motor in France

Toyota commits multimillion-dollar investment to further expand production of electrified vehicles

Nova Bus announces its largest order of electric buses in the U.S. by the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County in Houston

Tesla engineers possibly testing the Cybertruck for 4-wheel steering at the Fremont factory (drone video)

Government of Canada raises awareness on zero-emission vehicles

New EV chargers coming to Ontario hospitals

Science webinar about EVs: “Science at Work: Electric vs. Conventional Vehicles – Which Are Greener?” Join Argonne experts as they explore the best ways to measure greenhouse gas emissions Register here.

Batteries

Snow Lake seeks to establish North American lithium mine powered by renewable energy

Snow Lake Lithium rings Nasdaq Closing Bell

Premier of Manitoba meets Snow Lake Lithium to discuss lithium production outlook in Manitoba

Battery researcher Jeff Dahn: Why the million-mile battery makes sense

SDG&E approved to add three energy storage facilities to strengthen summer grid reliability and advance clean energy goals

Umicore introduces new generation Li-ion battery recycling technologies and announces award with ACC

E-Bikes

Porsche acquires stake in Fazua and plans joint ventures with Ponooc

Ponooc invests in Laka; a unique e-mobility insurtech venture

Climate Change & Methane Pollution

Emerald fire burns in hot, dry Southern California

Methane pollution undercounted by EPA

Public perceptions of _____ “gas” vary: “natural methane gas,” “methane gas,” “fossil gas,” and “fracked gas” as opposed to the industry’s preferred term “natural gas.

Different names for “natural gas” influence public perception of it

