XPeng Expands in Europe, Snow Lake Lithium Pops Up, Next-Gen Electric Motor — EV News Today

The week ended with a bang rather than a whimper this week, with some hot EV news pouring out on Friday, including XPeng expanding into the Netherlands and Sweden. We already covered some of the other biggest stories, but there are several more below. There are also some good ones from recent days that we missed in previous EV news roundups. Scroll down, click, read, and enjoy!
Plugin Electric Vehicles
XPeng expands presence in Europe, establishing sales and service partnerships in Netherlands and Sweden
Renault Group, Valeo, and Valeo Siemens eAutomotive join forces to develop and manufacture a new-generation automotive electric motor in France
Toyota commits multimillion-dollar investment to further expand production of electrified vehicles
Nova Bus announces its largest order of electric buses in the U.S. by the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County in Houston
Tesla engineers possibly testing the Cybertruck for 4-wheel steering at the Fremont factory (drone video)
Government of Canada raises awareness on zero-emission vehicles
New EV chargers coming to Ontario hospitals
Science webinar about EVs: “Science at Work: Electric vs. Conventional Vehicles – Which Are Greener?” Join Argonne experts as they explore the best ways to measure greenhouse gas emissions Register here.
Batteries
Snow Lake seeks to establish North American lithium mine powered by renewable energy
Snow Lake Lithium rings Nasdaq Closing Bell
Premier of Manitoba meets Snow Lake Lithium to discuss lithium production outlook in Manitoba
Battery researcher Jeff Dahn: Why the million-mile battery makes sense
SDG&E approved to add three energy storage facilities to strengthen summer grid reliability and advance clean energy goals
Umicore introduces new generation Li-ion battery recycling technologies and announces award with ACC
E-Bikes
Porsche acquires stake in Fazua and plans joint ventures with Ponooc
Ponooc invests in Laka; a unique e-mobility insurtech venture
Climate Change & Methane Pollution
Emerald fire burns in hot, dry Southern California
Methane pollution undercounted by EPA
Public perceptions of _____ “gas” vary: “natural methane gas,” “methane gas,” “fossil gas,” and “fracked gas” as opposed to the industry’s preferred term “natural gas.
