Ascend Elements Will Produce Cathode Active Materials For Navitas Systems

Ascend Elements has announced that it will produce premium cathode active materials made from recycled lithium-ion batteries and scrap for federal contractor Navitas Systems. According to the contract it recently entered into with Navitas Systems, Ascend Elements will deliver the cathode active materials and scrap to Navitas in April 2022 which will be in a Department of Defense project. This is the first commercial sale of cathode active materials made with the company’s patented Hydro-to-Cathode™ technology.

Michael O’Kronley, CEO and Director of Ascend Elements, gave the following statement.

“We see this as a milestone for the lithium-ion battery industry. With this agreement, Ascend Elements and Navitas will demonstrate how our Hydro-to-Cathode process elevates the value of recycled battery materials by transforming them into premium cathode active materials to be utilized in manufacturing new lithium batteries. Testing to date indicates the material performs as well as or, in some cases, even better than virgin cathode materials.

“Our relationship with Navitas Systems will also demonstrate how battery materials suppliers, battery manufacturers, and the U.S. government can collaborate to produce sustainable cathode materials here in the United States, ultimately helping address national security and energy independence concerns, as most critical metals are currently sourced from foreign countries.”

Les Alexander, Vice President of Government, Defense and R&D at Navitas Systems, shared thoughts about the contract as well.

“We’re looking forward to assessing how our mission-critical applications for the Department of Defense, including batteries for hybrid vehicles and other military equipment, can be well-served by Ascend Elements. Their ability to take recycled batteries and create high-performance cathode active materials holds the potential for us to source locally and securely, which is a priority for our customers. We’re pleased to be one of the first to demonstrate a circular lithium-ion battery economy here in the U.S.”

Marc Gietter, Chairman of the Military Power Sources Committee of the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA), noted that this joint effort was a major first step in solving problems with the growth in usage of lithium-ion batteries.

“The joint effort between Navitas and Ascend Elements is a major first step in solving several problems in the continued growth in usage of lithium-ion batteries. First, it helps demonstrate the potential to minimize the waste stream related to the disposal of these batteries, and, second, and probably more important, it is a significant milestone towards ultimately reducing the U.S. military’s reliance on foreign-sourced supply chain components.”

