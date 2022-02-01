Connect with us

Tesla China
Screenshot taken from Tesla China's video

Tesla China Celebrates The Year Of The Tiger

Tesla China is celebrating the Year of the Tiger along with the rest of China. The Lunar New Year officially begins on the first day of February and is represented by the Tiger this year, which is often linked with the defeat of evil and darkness.

I think it’s fitting for 2022 — not just for Tesla but as a simple reminder that we all have to face our own darkness to learn and grow as better humans. In Chinese culture, the tiger is an embodiment of courage and bravery. The idea is that it could symbolize a year of resilience and strength, especially during times of struggle.

In celebration of the Lunar New Year, Tesla China shared artfully crafted images as well as beautiful videos celebrating China and Tesla’s success in China. Just three years ago, Tesla had announced plans to build a factory in Shanghai and was mocked and heavily criticized for it. Many said Tesla would fail.

Some called the factory a field of mud — a symbol of something that doesn’t exist. When an artist starts to paint a canvas, there’s usually nothing there but blankness. It is the same with construction. An empty field of mud can be turned into a work of engineering art. And it was in this case.

On January 30,  Tesla China shared a celebratory ad video on Twitter. The video is a beautiful blend of China, Chinese culture, and Tesla as well as its success in China and its part in helping China move toward a more sustainable future. Although spoken in Chinese, the video’s captions read:

“Home. Home is the lovely taste of softness and sweetness. The lingering charm of traditional opera. The wonderful moments of art and creativeness. Home is the tenderness of the southern lakes. Home is also the vastness of the northern land. Every beat when the fest begins Every laughter when the night comes. Every firework lit everywhere on the beloved earth. Tesla takes you home. Tesla is ‘home.”

 
