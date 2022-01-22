Indigo Introduces New EVs For Rideshare & Delivery

Indigo Technologies introduced two new EV designs targeting the rideshare and delivery markets at the recent Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The company describes itself as an OEM that is delivering a new class of smooth, roomy, and affordable EVs. The two new vehicle designs are the Indigo FLOW and FLOW PLUS.

The company noted that its breakthrough robotic wheels enable a different type of EV that provides smoother rides and operates at lower costs than any other vehicle in their class. The new designs are aiming to compete with the Toyota RAV4 and the Ford Transit Connect, and both will provide over 250 miles of range with only a 40kWh battery.

Rideshare and delivery companies such as Uber and Amazon joining The Climate Pledge are creating a need for efficient and capable EVs that drivers can afford, the company noted; emphasizing that this is an imperative. Indigo added that today’s EVs are too inefficient, heavy, and expensive for gig drivers, especially when they sacrifice space and comfort for conventional propulsion and suspension technologies.

Will Graylin, Indigo CEO, shared how the company’s robotic wheels are solving this issue.

“Indigo invented robotic wheels that uniquely enable more space and comfort for small urban EVs. Without the transmission and motor between the wheels, Indigo FLOW has a low, flat floor that provides more cargo space than any vehicle of its size. And the active suspension in each wheel makes for an amazing ride comfort at an affordable price that people will love.”

Indigo also announced that former Audi Head of Innovation Product Management Volker Kaese joined Indigo as Chief Technology Officer. Kaese led the development of the Volkswagen XL1, which got 310 miles per gallon, and the Audi e-tron. He is bringing over 20 years of experience to Indigo’s programs.

Kaese shared his enthusiasm in the following statement.

“I am excited to deliver the highest impact on both driver experience and the environment. From the voluminous interior to the sliding doors Indigo FLOW will allow drivers to be more efficient at their jobs. Ultimately they will be able to earn more while also doing good for our planet.”

Along with Kaese, Eric Obers, a former design leader at Porsche and Lucid; as well as Hugh Robinson, who formerly worked with Porsche and General Motors; will lead the design for the FLOW product line.

All images courtesy of Indigo Technologies

