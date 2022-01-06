Aviation ETS: T&E’s Feedback On EU Commission Proposal

The EU ETS rules for aviation can go much further to address the unfair privileges the sector is currently benefitting from, a new briefing by Transport & Environment (T&E) finds.
The European Commission is proposing to reform the EU ETS rules for aviation. It seeks to address some unfair privileges the sector was benefiting from and start applying a more effective price on aviation emissions. But it unfortunately continues to implement Corsia, ICAO’s carbon offsetting scheme, despite its confirmed lack of economic and environmental integrity.
T&E recommends certain amendments to the European Commission’s impact assessment:
- Remove free allowances as soon as possible and finance the deployment of e-fuels through the use of auction revenues.
- Reintegrate extra-EU aviation emissions within the scope of the EU ETS and limit the application of Corsia on routes departing from Europe given lack of carbon leakage risks.
- Propose additional measures to strengthen the EU ETS and address non-CO2 emissions.
