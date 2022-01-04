There Are Now 1,000 Electric Buses In Moscow!

There’s been a quiet — but enormous — revolution underway in the public transit world of Moscow in the past few years. In just a bit more than three years, Moscow has put more than 1,000 electric buses on the road!

A little more than a year ago, I reported on Moscow getting its 500th electric bus. Just before Christmas, Moscow Transport got its 900th electric bus, and decorated it nicely with white and blue Christmas lights. Now, we’re barely into 2022 and the figure is up to 1,000. No joke.

Apparently, someone in Moscow has figured out that the city can save a lot of rubles by going electric.

Moscow plans to add another 600 electric buses in 2022, add yet another 600 in 2023 (bringing the city’s total to 2,200 by that time), and reach 100% EVs by 2030. By the end of 2024, the fleet’s share of buses that are electric should be at ~40%.

Name a city outside of China that has put more electric buses on the road.

Here are some additional notes on the electric bus lineup’s impact so far, translated by Google Translate:

In more than 3 years, electric buses:

— reduced the amount of emissions by 600 thousand tons;

— transported over 150 million people;

– covered more than 60 million km;

– for the 4th winter without interruptions.

As promised by the Mayor of Moscow, in 2021 the city received the 1000th electric bus assembled by the Russian manufacturer KAMAZ PJSC at the Moscow SVARZ. It is dedicated to the topic of ecology; 3 thematic electric buses will operate in the whole city. For 3 months of work, they will transport about 400 thousand people. Next year Moscow will purchase 600 more new eco-friendly buses.

So, ironically, Moscow looks primed to become one of the premier electric bus hubs in the world.

