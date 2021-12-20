Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Stopping Gas Hookups in New Construction in NYC Would Cut Carbon and Costs

Buildings

Stopping Gas Hookups In New NYC Construction Will Cut Carbon & Costs!

New York State is the worst in the nation for premature mortality from building-related air pollution; as the state’s largest city, NYC has the most to gain from extinguishing fossil fuels in its new buildings.

Published

By Yu Ann Tan, Amar Shah, & Talor Gruenwald

The New York City Council has passed a landmark bill (Introduction 2317) that requires new buildings to be free of fossil fuels, including natural gas. The bill’s passage represents a landmark moment for the electrification movement: the first all-electric new construction policy in America’s largest city, and a cold-climate city at that.

New York City buildings are a significant source of carbon emissions. In terms of emissions from on-site fossil fuel use in buildings, New York City ranks higher than 41 US states. All-electric buildings reduce emissions substantially compared to those that burn fossil fuels, and the emissions benefits in New York City will only increase as the grid there rapidly decarbonizes. It’s also cheaper to build all-electric homes from the outset in New York and most other states, providing a win for the climate and the economy.

What the Bill Does

The NYC policy sets a carbon emissions limit that effectively prohibits on-site fossil fuel use in new construction. The prohibition starts in 2024 for buildings under seven stories and mid-2027 for taller buildings, with modified timelines for affordable housing (2026 and 2028, respectively).

Carbon and Cost Savings for New York City

The climate benefits of Introduction 2317 will be substantial: about 2.1 million tons of carbon emissions will be saved by 2040, equivalent to the annual emissions of 450,000 cars. The change could also yield several hundred million dollars in ratepayer savings by 2040, due to avoided spending on new gas connections.

Just as importantly, electrifying New York City buildings will bring far-reaching benefits, from better health and air quality to improving environmental justice and climate equity. New York State is the worst in the nation for premature mortality from building-related air pollution; as the state’s largest city, NYC has the most to gain from extinguishing fossil fuels in its new buildings.

In passing such a bill, New York City joins a growing list of cities that no longer permit new gas hookups or strongly discourage them, becoming a leader in moving toward a cleaner, all-electric future.

Emissions impacts are based on RMI analysis of fossil fuel consumption of new buildings from the US Energy Information Administration and Local Law 84 data, forward-looking electric grid emissions factors from NREL’s 2020 Cambium dataset (100 year GWP), and historical new construction volumes from the NYC Department of City Planning’s Housing Database. The analysis assumes that buildings are constructed two years after permits are granted.

Ratepayer savings estimates are directional, based on RMI analysis of new construction from the NYC Department of City Planning’s Housing Database, residential gas customer connection costs from ConEd (as cited in NY-GEO’s 100-foot rule testimony to the New York PSC, 2020), and national sources for gas connection costs beyond single-family residential. Estimates have also been compared with NY-GEO’s top-down estimates of all downstate ratepayer spending on new gas connection infrastructure.

© 2021 Rocky Mountain Institute. Published with permission. Originally posted on RMI Outlet (with some slight modifications here for timing).

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Since 1982, RMI (previously Rocky Mountain Institute) has advanced market-based solutions that transform global energy use to create a clean, prosperous and secure future. An independent, nonprofit think-and-do tank, RMI engages with businesses, communities and institutions to accelerate and scale replicable solutions that drive the cost-effective shift from fossil fuels to efficiency and renewables. Please visit http://www.rmi.org for more information.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

NYPD Considers $12.3 Million Deal For ~250 Tesla Cars

A week ago, the City of New York indicated that it planned to hold a notable “contract public hearing” on December 16. The topic...

4 days ago

Buildings

NYC To Electrify All New Buildings, Oil & Gas Reserves Threatened By Extreme Weather — Climate Nexus News

Below are three short summaries of recent climate-related news from Climate Nexus. NYC Lawmakers Vote To Electrify New Buildings New York City is poised...

4 days ago

Cars

NYC Is Planning To Buy Over $12 Million Worth Of Tesla Model 3s

According to New York City records, the city that never sleeps will be holding a Contract Public Hearing on December 16, 2021, via conference...

December 10, 2021

Batteries

Convergent Energy + Power Chief Strategist On Solar Plus Storage & Valuing Capacity (CleanTech Talk)

The mid-market area that Convergent plays in with storage and solar+storage projects is expected to see 40-60% compounded annual growth rates in the coming...

December 6, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.