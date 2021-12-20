Connect with us

Tesla Model 3 home charging
Trickle charging on a normal electricity outlet. Photo by Zach Shahan/CleanTechnica.

Cost of Installing Home Tesla Charger, Ford EV Production Boost — Top CleanTechnica Stories

December is always an odd time of year for any news, and that includes cleantech news. As such, looking through the most popular stories of the past week on CleanTechnica also came with various surprises. Before that, though, below are the stories that stood out to me.

This week, I will say that 2 of the top 10 stories would be on my own top stories list as well. That includes my guide on different options for a home charging station for a Tesla as well as Steve Hanley’s article about Ford ramping up electric vehicle production plans due to the early hot success of the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Aside from those stories, let’s dig into some of my other favorites. …

My report on EV market share growth in the United States was another top story in my eyes — not because I did a great job writing it (I did not), but because I am in love with EV sales reports of various kinds and the developments in the US in the last year have been quite interesting. There’s also José Pontes’ monthly plugin vehicle sales report for Germany, this one showing that the country has gotten to 34% of new vehicle sales being plugin vehicle sales!

I also had a long and interesting discussion with a couple of engineers from ABB about the state and future of electric trucks and electric truck charging.

Then there was the story from Australia about solar power options for renters, particularly “solar gardens” or “solar banks” as they’re now called in Oz. It’s hard for me to get as excited about anything as much as I get excited about solar gardens.

I also loved seeing $5 billion going to cleaner school buses, especially electric school buses, thanks to the Biden administration and the infrastructure bill that Congress finally passed.

I could not skip Steve Hanley’s report on Toyota’s out-of-nowhere electric vehicle plans for 2030.

Dr. Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Group. Image courtesy Volkswagen AG.

Volkswagen worked its way into the top stories of the week as well. This was alongside interesting commentary from CEO Herbert Diess that unabashedly noted Tesla’s leadership in quickly developing, producing, and cutting costs on electric cars.

Then there was Hyundai, which just announced the specs and range of the IONIQ 5, a car that could be a huge hit in Europe, the USA, and elsewhere. Stay tuned for more about that vehicle in the coming year!

Last but not least is a new partnership between Volvo Cars and Northvolt, a partnership on an R&D center. Volvo Cars seems set on satisfying its battery needs in the coming years — and from local sources if possible.

