Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image by Kyle Field, CleanTechnica

Buildings

Researchers Publish 1st Comprehensive Building Stock Characterization Study for the United States

Published

A new report and online dashboard by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) is the first comprehensive characterization and segmentation of the U.S. building stock, providing a national typology of buildings.

Titled U.S. Building Stock Characterization Study: A National Typology for Decarbonizing U.S. Buildings, Part 1: Residential, the report provides key decisionmakers a foundational tool to identify technology requirements and engineering solutions for moving the existing U.S. building stock toward a net-zero-carbon future. This analysis supports a key initiative of DOE’s Building Technologies Office — the Advanced Building Construction (ABC) Initiative.

The national building characterization study will serve as a foundational data source and tool for future analyses, such as assessments of the potential impacts of retrofit packages on building thermal energy use, including heating, cooling, ventilation, and water heating. Supporting the development of decarbonization strategies for the U.S. building stock, these retrofit packages will range from envelope to HVAC to water-heating solutions.

“We wanted to give our industry partners a baseline for the development of scalable efficiency and decarbonization strategies,” said Janet Reyna, NREL senior research engineer and the report’s lead author. “We’re working to prioritize segments and integrate them with other goals of the ABC analysis work. Then we’ll model a series of individual and packaged upgrades to identify wide-ranging solutions that can be implemented.”

Leveraging the ResStock tool, NREL researchers were able to characterize and segment the residential building sector. A report focused on characterizing and segmenting the commercial building sector using the ComStock tool is planned for early 2022. To ensure ease of implementation, the team developed a flexible approach to ensure users could adapt the segmentation depending on their needs and application, and this can be explored in the accompanying online dashboard.

The model results benefit from the recent completion of the three-year DOE End-Use Load Profiles project to calibrate and validate the ResStock and ComStock models using data from 2.3 million utility meters.

DOE’s Building Technologies Office funded the research, and it was completed with expert review and support from members of the ABC Collaborative, a network of building construction, real estate, and development stakeholders.

The ABC Initiative is focused on accelerating the decarbonization of the U.S. buildings sector through industrialized construction innovations that deliver efficient, affordable, and appealing new buildings and retrofits at scale. The new study provides an important framework for informing ABC research and development activities, including identifying which segments of the building stock should be prioritized for both deployment and technology research and development (R&D) activities. Ultimately, the study will be paired with other ABC analysis efforts to inform market aggregation and business model development for accelerating adoption of ABC approaches to building decarbonization.

Visit the NREL buildings website to learn more about other research projects.

NREL is the U.S. Department of Energy’s primary national laboratory for renewable energy and energy efficiency research and development. NREL is operated for the Energy Department by the Alliance for Sustainable Energy, LLC.

Article courtesy of National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Batteries

Building Better Batteries: Architecture for Energy Storage

A popular adage in data analysis is that you can only control what you can measure. For researchers at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory...

15 hours ago

Coal

28% Of U.S. Coal Power Plants Plan To Retire By 2035

Although coal-fired power plants have no mandatory retirement age, power plant owners and operators have reported to EIA that they plan to retire 28%,...

19 hours ago

Clean Transport

US DOE & DOT Launch Joint Effort To Build Out Nationwide Electric Vehicle Charging Network

Two Cabinet Secretaries to Establish Joint Office to Support National Network of 500,000 Electric Vehicle Chargers

2 days ago
floating solar panels floating solar panels

Clean Power

Floating Solar Juggernaut Crashes Cold Barrier

Floating solar panels help avoid fights over land use, by deploying reservoirs and other human-made bodies of water.

3 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.