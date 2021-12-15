Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Tesla Model 3 tops the ratings (Source: Electrifying)

Cars

Tesla Model 3 Tops the Charts in New EV Energy Usage Rating

Published

Originally posted on EVANNEX.
By Charles Morris

Range, range, range! That’s what prospective EV buyers tend to focus on — but the EV with the longest range is not necessarily the best. If your goal in going electric is to save money and help to reduce air pollution, you’d do better to focus on a different number: efficiency.

There’s a lot of information about the efficiency and emissions levels (which are closely related) of different models at fueleconomy.gov, and at Carbon Counter. The EPA assigns MPGe ratings to EVs to indicate their efficiency. Several countries rate (and tax) vehicles based on emissions classes.

Now the British EV media outlet Electrifying has joined the conversation with its new E-Rating, which assigns letter grades to EVs based on their energy usage characteristics. Electrifying ranks vehicles from A++ to E, based on efficiency, charging speed, and available efficiency–enhancing features.

Efficiency” is a scientific term, which is defined for automotive purposes as the amount of energy a vehicle consumes in order to travel a given distance. Electrifying refers to its letter grades as “efficiency ratings,” but it’s understood that they also take some other related factors into account.

Electrifying’s letter grades are “formulated using an algorithm that takes into account a number of factors, including how well the car converts electrical power into miles on the road [efficiency], the speed at which the battery can be recharged [which has nothing to do with efficiency per se] and features such as energy-saving heat pumps, intelligent brake recuperation and climate control preconditioning. There’s also a ‘secret sauce’ based on our expert team’s experience of driving, testing and reviewing electric cars in the real world.”

How much does efficiency matter? Electrifying estimates that UK drivers of the most efficient EV models will save more than £500 a year in charging costs compared with owners of the least efficient ones.

Which are the best-performing models on the UK market? Electrifying rated the Tesla Model 3 and the upcoming BMW i4 (which recently went on sale in Europe) as the most efficient cars currently on sale — both achieved an A++ rating.

Some 13 models, including the Mercedes EQS, Citroen Ami and e-C4, and SEAT Mii, earned an A+ rating, and 12 more were each awarded an A. Larger vehicles tend to be less efficient, and at the lower end of the scale we find the Audi e-tron and Mercedes EQC luxury SUVs, which each got a D, and the Mercedes EQV van, which was the only vehicle to be given an E, the lowest possible rating.

“As electricity costs less than petrol or diesel, it is easy to dismiss the efficiency of electric cars and think it isn’t important. But the costs of a less efficient model can soon add up,” said Ginny Buckley, founder of Electrifying. “Perhaps more importantly, an electric car that is more frugal will go further and spend less time charging, meaning greater convenience for consumers.”

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Pre-Production Tesla Semi Tractors Emerge From Gigafactory 1

A report on Twitter says a small number of Tesla Semis have been spotted outside Gigafactory 1 in Nevada.

22 hours ago

Clean Transport

DIY Tesla Wrap — Our Tesla Model X “Stormtrooper” Gets The Blues

Check out our DIY Tesla wrap, and what we learned along the way. Short story: a DIY Tesla wrap is not as easy as...

23 hours ago

Clean Transport

Time Magazine Person Of The Year 2021 Elon Musk’s Love For Humanity Shines Brightly

Elon Musk is Time Magazine’s Person of the Year for 2021, and considering all that he has achieved and what he is focusing on,...

1 day ago

Clean Transport

Understanding Elon Musk’s Engineering Methods

Written by EVANNEX Founder Roger Pressman In my life before EVANNEX, I was heavily involved in software engineering process design and implementation. One of my...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.