World EV Sales, Solar Tiles, Crowdfunded EV Chargers — Top CleanTechnica Stories

What were the best solar energy, electric vehicle, battery, and autonomous vehicles stories of the past week on CleanTechnica? Well, that’s a very subjective question. As far as purely the most popular articles, those are listed in our weekly newsletter. However, as chief editor of the site, I’m sharing here what I consider to be the best articles of the past week or so. (It’s actually two weeks this time since we skipped a week.)

I’m always a sucker for EV sales reports. They’re typically my favorite type of content to read or write. Some of our latest EV sales reports cover Sweden, France, Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, the UK, Europe in general, and the world (yes, the whole world).

I always love to see how new EV owners respond to their cars — what they like and don’t like about them. In the case of Carolyn Fortuna and Steve Hanley’s experience with their brand new Tesla Model Y, there’s extra interest since this is likely to become the best selling EV in the world. Carolyn does a great job running through her first reactions after receiving the electric crossover.

A guest contributor, Maciej Cichocki, provided a great article explaining and comparing the vast solar roof tile market in Europe. We’ve come a long way since the initial Tesla Solar Roof presentation, and there are dozens of options on the market. Maciej displays the lay of the land very well.

I also find it cool, exciting, and perhaps a blueprint for others to see that some people have been so proactive about EV charging in New Mexico that they have gone ahead and funded a bunch of public charging stations via a GoFundMe campaign.

More generally on the topic of charging, I think our new guide on Level 2 chargers is a useful resource, and I hope it helps many EV owners to determine the best charging options for their homes and workplaces.

Unfortunately, we’ve got some downer news to go with all of these fun stories. Ford has stopped taking reservations for the coming Ford F-150 Lightning. The good news there is that there’s a lot of interest in the F-150 Lightning. The bad news is that Ford has quite a limited goal for the initial year of production and can’t get the batteries it needs to aim for something much greater. I think we can already predict, as well, that there are going to be big dealer markups on the F-150 Lightning just as there have been on the Mustang Mach-E. Will Ford learn from this lesson and try harder? One can dream. …

Speaking of dealers, Jo Borrás and I just launched a new podcast series on our podcast channel — dealer digest. I’m having a lot of fun with this and am stoked about the long-term series exploring the role of auto dealers in the EV transition. I know that Jo is as well. Listen in to catch all the fun while also learning a lot more about the history of auto dealers and how they are navigating the EV transition and the 2020s in general.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 are both going to come with 300+ mile options. Great news! Just be sure to produce enough to meet consumer demand. …

Getting into some non-consumer cleantech solutions, guest contributor Miguel R.L. has written up an interesting evaluation of solar ammonia for shipping. Read the first part of this 4-part series here. Part 4 is coming shortly.

Solar permitting has long been a giant thorn in the side of the American rooftop solar industry. Kudos to everyone who has worked on this streamlined solar permitting effort: “SolarAPP+ Speeds Solar Installs for 2,800 Homes (& Counting).” Thousands more rooftop solar installations will be streamlined soon thanks to SolarAPP+.

And then there’s this: “Electrify Everything! Oslo Plans To Slash Emissions 95% By 2030.” Leaders gonna lead.

