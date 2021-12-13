Charging An EV Is So Simple, Anyone Can Do It — Even You!

Ever since I got my Tesla Model Y, I have become a pioneer, an evangelist of sorts, in my seaside community where electric vehicles are still a rarity. Most people have similar questions: How do you plug it in? Where do you charge? How long does it take to charge? How often do you need to charge? What’s the range?

Many people get nervous when they are asked questions. They think questions are a bad thing. But a professional salesperson will tell you that questions are good because only people who are interested ask them. People who aren’t interested don’t ask questions, so engage with those who do. They are your future customers.

There is a YouTube channel called Electrifying that specializes in educating people about electric cars. In one recent video, it deals with the issue of charging an EV. The creators take a lighthearted approach to topics. Sometimes, things can get a little silly, like purple jellyfish swimming across the screen, but that casual approach helps draw people in who might be skeptical or even hostile to electric cars. Education is the best way to overcome doubts and fears. Here’s the video:

And here is a list of the times in the video where viewers can find answers to particular questions:

00:00 Intro

00:53 Where can you charge?

02:50 How much charge do I need?

03:24 How long will it take?

04:11 Connectors & Cables

06:44 How do I pay?

08:46 Finding a charger

09:43 Summary

The more people understand electric cars, their range, the various impacts on range, and the basics of home charging and public fast-charging, the more people will be comfortable replacing their gas cars with electric vehicles, says Inside EVs.

There’s a lot of new information and it takes a while for people to absorb it. They don’t understand the concept of charging overnight at home, that charging an EV is no different than charging a smartphone or laptop. They don’t understand the factors that affect range, why we don’t charge to 100% every time, or why it takes longer to charge from 80% to 100% than it does from 20% to 80%. They don’t understand regenerative braking or one-pedal driving. They are intimidated by those gigantic touchscreens new electric cars have. Our job is to educate them, take away their fear of the unknown, and make them comfortable with the idea of driving an electric car.

I have two neighbors who have been peppering me with questions about electric cars ever since I got my Model Y. They weren’t terribly interested when the Nissan LEAF was parked in my carport, but now they can’t get enough. Partly that’s because the Tesla looks like the future. It is sleek, svelte, and sexy (or S3XY if you prefer). When people see it, they get excited. Most of us buy on emotion and justify our decision later with facts.

Our mission, those of us who own electric cars, is to give our friends and neighbors (and those who sidle up to us in the parking lot at the grocery store) the facts they need to get over their fear of the unknown and to justify their own decision to drive electric. In some places (Florida in particular), electric cars are still a novelty. I saw more Model Ys in a week near Chatham on Cape Cod last summer than I have seen in my part of Florida since September.

The EV revolution is underway, but it is far from over. The better we are at answering people’s questions about driving on electrons, the sooner it will be complete. Share this video with anyone who is interested. It’s a great place to begin getting answers to the questions most people have about driving an electric car.

