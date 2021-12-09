Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of Gates Mills Police Department

Cars

Someone Donated A Tesla Patrol Car To Gates Mill (OH) Police

Published

Although it’s that time of year when people are heavily focused on giving and sharing holiday cheer, I just saw a heartwarming story about a unique gift to a police department that was provided in July 2021. (I guess we can say it was Christmas in July.) Sawyer Merritt shared the tweet and I thought it would be a good story to share — even if we are six months late.

In Ohio, one lucky police department was the recipient of a gift that will save the city thousands in the long run.

WKYC reported that the Gates Mills Police Department is shifting to electric with a donated Tesla. Police Chief Gregg Minichello had been researching electric vehicles and, unfortunately, at the time, the possibility of transitioning to a Tesla or other EV was not yet feasible for the small police department.

Community, the chief pointed out, is key to the success of his department. “We have a great working relationship with our residents. We do a lot of community service. It’s our focus, down here,” he explained.

The article noted that this was truly a unique relationship between a police force and its community. A resident brought up the idea of an electric police cruiser with Chief Minichello, which got everything rolling. He explained to WKYC:

“Were we ever going to look into possibly transitioning into a Tesla or a electric vehicle? I said we had not gotten that far, it may be something on the horizon, but we are not there yet.”

He’d been exploring electric options for the replacement for one cruiser a few years down the road, and knew that an EV would be well received in the community. “There is a lot of green space and nature lovers. You know, no emissions with this car.”

The same resident who brought up the idea of an electric police cruiser returned to the department with an offer. He wanted to donate a gently used 2019 Tesla Model S with around 7,000 miles on the odometer.

“It just got to the point that he really wanted to do something. We talked about it and he said that he was interested in donating this particular vehicle to the department.”

Image courtesy of Gates Mills Police Department

The donor wanted to remain anonymous. The article noted that the vehicle cost around $80,000, and that the donor is also paying for the vehicle to be retrofitted into a police car. They are also paying for an electric charging station.

Minichello admitted that he felt a bit intimidated because it was an expensive car and most of the police departments with a Tesla typically have a Model 3 or Y due to their approachable pricing and adaptability with law enforcement work.

Upon doing research on the department’s newest vehicle, Minishello touched upon some of the positive aspects of the vehicle.

“I did my research. I talked to other departments who fitted the Tesla to be a police car. I mean the most important thing for me is safety, is it practical down here, and it is. All-wheel drive vehicle, it’s safe. There are 9 cameras on there for office safety. It handles well.”

He also mentioned some of the changes that they will have to make to the car.

“Lights in the windows. Glass top roof, so we can’t put them on the roof. Put them on the back window and on the side of the car. It will be outfitted as much as we can.”

The article brought up the uniqueness of the relationship between the police department and its community and just how priceless it is.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

is a writer for CleanTechnica and EVObsession. She believes in Tesla's mission and is rooting for sustainbility. #CleanEnergyWillWin Johnna also owns a few shares in $tsla and is holding long term.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Renting A Hertz Tesla, You’ll Be Able To Load Your Tesla Profile Settings (Eventually)

As you may have heard, Hertz is planning to buy 100,000 Teslas in the next year or so. This article will cover one cool...

8 hours ago

Cars

Ignore the Hype: Spontaneous Tesla Fires are Incredibly Rare

Despite the media hype surrounding EV fires, the odds of an electric car going up in flames are incredibly low.

24 hours ago

Cars

Wall St. Analyst: Tesla Could Become “Amazon” of Energy

At least one analyst thinks that Tesla could become the "everything energy" company, in the same way that Amazon is the "everything store".

1 day ago

Cars

Tesla: 1 Crash Per 4.41 Million Miles Traveled On Autopilot

In light of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s response to Kim Paquette about how safe Tesla vehicles are, I wanted to share a quick comparison...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.