Jersey City Receives Its 5 BYD Battery-Electric Refuse Trucks

Jersey City in New Jersey has started taking delivery of its five battery-electric refuse trucks, BYD recently announced. The company noted that this is the first deployment of battery-electric refuse trucks in the state and will be the largest deployment of these trucks in the US to date. Delivery is expected to be completed by the end of this year — in less than 3 weeks from now.

The trucks are each third-generation equipment and use BYD’s lithium-iron-phosphate batteries. The fleet is made up of two BYD 8R refuse trucks that have a 25-cubic-yard compactor body. The 8R trucks also carry a 280+ kWh battery pack and “has a range of 600 pick-up plus 60 miles.” They can be recharged in two and a half hours with DC fast charging.

The other three trucks are 6R refuse trucks and come with a 10-cubic-yard compactor body. They come with a 211 kWh battery pack, have a range of 80 miles, and have the same charging time as the 8R trucks.

Recently, two of the trucks were displayed at the New Jersey State League of Municipalities annual conference which took place last month at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

There was a lot of partnership and collaboration happening to bring these EV refuse trucks to Jersey City.

Climate Change Mitigation Technologies LLC developed the Jersey City zero-emission battery-electric truck fleet project and is partnered with Hudson County Motors, which is based out of Secaucus, NJ. Hudson is one of the largest truck dealers in northern NJ and is also the first BYD Motors truck dealer in the US. Along with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, the two companies partnered with Sanitation Equipment Corporation to bring these battery-electric refuse trucks to Jersey City.

Hudon’s Manager of New Truck Sales and Director of electric truck fleet solutions, Tom Del Gaudio said:

“I have driven many different diesel trucks, but battery-electric trucks have more torque and power as well as a smoother ride. These BYD refuse trucks will deliver quiet and pollution-free operations to cities and towns across New Jersey. With the leadership of people like Governor Murphy and Mayor Fulop, you will see the future of sanitation trucks driving through Jersey City today and every day. I want to congratulate Jersey City and my colleagues at Hudson County Motors, CCMT, BYD, and Sanitation Equipment Corporation for their diligent work over several years to make this groundbreaking project a reality.”

Climate Change Mitigation Technologies LLC’s Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, James Sherman, said:

“The start-and-stop operation of the diesel refuse truck makes is one of the most inefficient and most polluting trucks operating in New Jersey’s cities and towns; it’s also the reason why they are the ideal candidate for fleet electrification. The NJDEP agreed with this assessment and that’s why CCMT and its partners are rolling out multiple municipal DPW battery-electric refuse truck projects across New Jersey. I want to thank our partners at the NJDEP, Hudson County Motors, BYD, and Sanitation Equipment Corporation, all of whom collaborated to make this possible and once again show the nation and world that New Jersey will show the way and lead in the fight against climate change.”

George Miller, Director of Electric Trucks for BYD Motors, said:

“Thanks to the collaborative efforts between Jersey City, the NJDEP, Hudson County Motors, Climate Change Mitigation Technologies, and Sanitation Equipment Corp., BYD Class 6 and 8 Electric Refuse Trucks will be hard at work on the streets of Jersey City. BYD brings a combination of innovative and safe battery technology and the experience of over 14,000 heavy-duty battery-electric trucks operating worldwide to the Garden State of New Jersey. We are proud to be here and proud to be part of the clean energy transition benefitting the citizens of Jersey City and its DPW workers.”

Sanitation Equipment Corporation’s Vice President, Carla Iommetti, added:

“Sanitation Equipment Corporation is very excited to have had input in the engineering, build, and design of these first electric refuse trucks. Labrie, the manufacturer of Leach, Labrie and Wittke refuse truck bodies, has the most knowledgeable engineering department in its field, which was crucial in the integration of this specialty equipment. With Sanitation Equipment Corporation’s extensive experience and knowledge of the refuse industry, we feel we have partnered with the right group to ensure this rollout and future projects of this kind are a success. We look forward to working with our partners at Hudson County Motors, Climate Change Mitigation Technologies LLC, and BYD to roll out fleets of battery-electric refuse trucks across New Jersey and New York.”

Featured image courtesy BYD.

