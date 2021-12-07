Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of DS TECHEETAH.

Batteries

DS TECHEETAH Formula E Team & Li-Cycle Partner To Support Sustainable Global Electrification

Published

DS TECHEETAH, a Formula E Team, has announced a new multi-year partnership with Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. The team noted that the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, which has raced some of the planet’s most advanced EVs, has been a key support for accelerating the transition towards electrification with consumers and automotive manufacturers. It stated that the shift towards electrification has created an inevitable requirement to address another concern: the need for battery recycling technology. And thus, a beautiful partnership has begun.

DS TECHEETAH noted that Li-Cycle is a true leader in the EV battery recycling industry and the awards it has received show it. A more recent award was inclusion on Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech list.

Li-Cycle stated that the partnership will amplify its commitment to contributing to a circular economy while advancing technologies that are critical to sustainable global electrification.

Kunal Phalpher, Li-Cycle’s Chief Strategy Officer, shared that he is quite happy with the new partnership.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Formula E champions DS TECHEETAH as we reinforce our position as a global leader in the EV battery recycling industry. Our collaboration will help us share our story about the importance of recovering valuable, finite resources from end-of-life batteries and bring them back to the beginning of the EV battery supply chain.”

Keith Smout, Chief Commercial Officer of DS TECHEETAH, touched upon moral pride about the move.

“It is with a great sense of pride DS TECHEETAH can announce our long-term partnership with Li-Cycle. Our championship represents the future of electric mobility, as such has a responsibility to address the challenges and opportunities that exist around battery technology. Li-Cycle has addressed this area head on with truly innovative and efficient recycling technologies. This partnership is reflective of the circular economy philosophy Formula E has imparted throughout our ecosystem”

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

is a writer for CleanTechnica and EVObsession. She believes in Tesla's mission and is rooting for sustainbility. #CleanEnergyWillWin Johnna also owns a few shares in $tsla and is holding long term.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Nissan Ariya Single-seat Concept Race Car Nissan Ariya Single-seat Concept Race Car

Cars

Stunner: Nissan Ariya Electric Racecar Concept

What kind of performance potential is built into the Ariya SUV's all-electric powertrain? Nissan answers the question.

5 days ago
lithium-ion batteries costs manufacturing lithium-ion batteries costs manufacturing

Batteries

Warning On Lithium-Ion Batteries: Beware Of Premature Lock-In

The cost of lithium-ion batteries dropped a whopping 97% in just a short period, but that's not the end of the story.

November 29, 2021

Batteries

Fast Company Says Li-Cycle Is One Of The “Next Big Things In Tech”

In its first-ever list of the “Next Big Things in Tech,” Fast Company listed several companies in the technology industry that are making an...

November 23, 2021

Batteries

NFI Expands Its Partnership With Li-Cycle To Recycle Heavy-Duty EV Batteries At Scale

NFI Group has announced the expansion of its partnership with Li-Cycle, which will facilitate heavy-duty battery recycling at scale as heavy-duty EV adoption continues...

November 14, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.