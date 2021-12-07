DS TECHEETAH Formula E Team & Li-Cycle Partner To Support Sustainable Global Electrification

DS TECHEETAH, a Formula E Team, has announced a new multi-year partnership with Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. The team noted that the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, which has raced some of the planet’s most advanced EVs, has been a key support for accelerating the transition towards electrification with consumers and automotive manufacturers. It stated that the shift towards electrification has created an inevitable requirement to address another concern: the need for battery recycling technology. And thus, a beautiful partnership has begun.

DS TECHEETAH noted that Li-Cycle is a true leader in the EV battery recycling industry and the awards it has received show it. A more recent award was inclusion on Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech list.

Li-Cycle stated that the partnership will amplify its commitment to contributing to a circular economy while advancing technologies that are critical to sustainable global electrification.

Kunal Phalpher, Li-Cycle’s Chief Strategy Officer, shared that he is quite happy with the new partnership.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Formula E champions DS TECHEETAH as we reinforce our position as a global leader in the EV battery recycling industry. Our collaboration will help us share our story about the importance of recovering valuable, finite resources from end-of-life batteries and bring them back to the beginning of the EV battery supply chain.”

Keith Smout, Chief Commercial Officer of DS TECHEETAH, touched upon moral pride about the move.

“It is with a great sense of pride DS TECHEETAH can announce our long-term partnership with Li-Cycle. Our championship represents the future of electric mobility, as such has a responsibility to address the challenges and opportunities that exist around battery technology. Li-Cycle has addressed this area head on with truly innovative and efficient recycling technologies. This partnership is reflective of the circular economy philosophy Formula E has imparted throughout our ecosystem”

