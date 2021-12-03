Connect with us

Nissan Ariya Single-seat Concept Race Car
Image courtesy Nissan.

Stunner: Nissan Ariya Electric Racecar Concept

What kind of performance potential is built into the Ariya SUV’s all-electric powertrain? Nissan answers the question.

Nissan is writing the second chapter of its EV story with the launch of the new Nissan Ariya crossover in the coming weeks. That car, fitted with a production version of Nissan’s e-4ORCE 4-wheel steering and torque vectoring platform, is expected to be a dynamically excellent ride with “sports car like” levels of handling. Nissan, however, wanted to push the platform to the edge — and, to do that, it created this. Meet the Nissan Ariya, again.

We are delighted to present the Nissan Ariya Single Seater Concept from our Nissan Futures event,” said Juan Manuel Hoyos, Nissan global marketing divisional general manager for brand and engagement.

“At Nissan, we dare to do what others don’t. With this concept we want to showcase the high-performance potential of the Ariya’s powertrain in a motorsports-inspired package that not only hints at the design and styling of the road car that inspired it, but that also demonstrates a new and efficient EV performance language. Acting as a testbed for future technological evolution, this project can help bring excitement from the road to the race track, and also demonstrate Nissan’s expertise in transferring knowledge and technology from the race track to the road.”

The basic premise is simple. Take everything that makes the Ariya SUV go, and strip away anything that doesn’t. Next, wrap it in slick, racy bodywork that’s reminiscent of Nissan’s Formula E racers, and get it on a track … even if just digitally (for now).

“Nissan competes in Formula E not only to race on track, but also to support the development of compelling electric vehicles for customers,” said Tommaso Volpe, Nissan global motorsports director.

Our EV programs inform our Formula E program and vice versa, allowing for road-to-track technology transfer as well as track-to-road. The Nissan Ariya Single Seater Concept explores the combination of the all-electric powertrain, dual motors and revolutionary all-wheel drive system of the Ariya with a pure single seat racing chassis – a powerful demonstration of just how thrilling electric vehicles could be.”

Check out the new Nissan Ariya concept “in action” below, then head on down to the comments section and let us know what you think of Nissan’s raciest concept in a long, long time. As for me? I dig it, fam. Paint mine in Passion Red Tricoat.

Nissan Ariya Single-Seat Concept

Source | Images: Nissan.

 
I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
