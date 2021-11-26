Connect with us

Vauxhall Plug & Go offer makes switching to electric even easier

Give Europeans a “Right to Plug” at Home & Work

Originally published on Transport & Environment.

The EU soon has an opportunity to improve the most important charging infrastructure of all: in the home and workplace.

The upcoming review of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) is an essential part of the transition towards zero emission transport in the future, T&E and auto industry association ACEA have told the European Commission.

As part of the “Fit for 55” package in July 2021, the Commission proposed the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation focusing on the deployment of the recharging and refuelling infrastructure for public use. The EPBD should complement this regulation with an ambitious proposal ensuring that also private and semi-public charging is sufficiently addressed, the groups write in a letter sent today.

With more than 90% of EV charging taking place at private charge points, improving the EPBD will be crucial for reaching the climate targets in the transport sector. T&E and ACEA call for a “right to plug” for all EV drivers. Legislating for this would create the legal basis in all member states for all drivers to be able to install a charger — usually at their own cost — when they purchase or lease an electrically chargeable vehicle. Member states should have to ensure that the latency between requesting a charger and installation should not exceed three months.

The letter also calls for the revised EPBD to set minimum requirements for pre-cabling of parking spaces in new and existing residential and non-residential buildings. The law should also set a minimum number of charging points for buildings (both residential and non-residential) with more than 10 parking places, the groups argue. It should also cover charging at private depots and logistic hubs for trucks and vans. EU funding streams, such as InvestEU and European Investment Bank, should be used to support installation of home and workplace charging.

Featured courtesy of Vauxhall.

 
