Photo by Donald Tong from Pexels

Thanksgiving — and the United States as a whole — has a … complicated history. It’s not as rosy, positive, and admirable as we Americans are initially taught and would like to think. That said, there’s one great thing about Thanksgiving — it is important, supremely useful, and pleasant to be thankful. Whenever we get the opportunity, it’s a good idea to think about what we should be grateful for and why.

With that in mind, I want to offer a humongous thank you to you, our millions of monthly readers (and tens of thousands of regular, daily readers). This is a wonderful community of intelligent, interesting, often altruistic people who I can’t honestly thank enough — and I’m sure our writers feel the same.

We learn a ton from you, and, it’s worth remembering from time to time, we would have to do other work if we didn’t have you to support our careers in news coverage, journalism, op-eds, and cleantech obsession.

So, thank you for reading CleanTechnica, supporting us financially if you do that, and chiming in when you are inspired (or triggered) to chime in. I’ve said many times that the comments section is the best part of CleanTechnica, and I stand by that. However, I know the vast majority of readers never comment, and today is a day of thanks for all of you as well.

Thank you, and let’s hope for an even more inspiring coming year.

Featured photo by Donald Tong from Pexels

 
Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

