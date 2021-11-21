Charging Electric Car With Normal Electricity Outlet — Level 1 Charging 101

This is a short section of our new, free 2021–2022 EV Chargers Guide. More sections of the report will be published shortly, or you can just download the full report now. The report is free thanks to sponsorship from NeoCharge and EV Connect.

Level 1 charging stations operate on 120V circuits, which are the electricity outlets most common in homes and businesses in the United States. Level 1 charging stations can be hardwired or plug-in capable, depending on the model. They provide slower charging than a Level 2 (240V) option, but this can be an affordable and effective solution for long-duration parking in such places as homes, workplaces, airports, hotels, and universities. (Note: I use simple Level 1 home charging for my vehicle electricity needs. This is in a single-car family with a Tesla Model 3 SR+.)

Level 2 chargers are designed for quicker (1–3 hour) charging stops at parks, gyms, stores, and restaurants. Level 2 chargers can be “smart”/ connected chargers with information tracked and certain controls available through an app, or they can be simple unconnected devices that do not have WiFi-enabled access and “smart” features.

While Level 2 chargers offer quicker charging than Level 1 chargers, in the grand scheme of electric vehicle charging, both are considered “slow chargers.” There are many high-level benefits of low-power EV charging solutions, such as relatively low upfront and operational costs, and flexibility of the installations and use. We will be publishing a separate report on “fast”/Level 3 charging soon.

ClipperCreek’s ACS Series electric vehicle charging stations can be hardwired into existing infrastructure, eliminating the need for a ground fault outlet and reducing the upfront investment. These 120V units provide reliable charge with 12A to 20A power levels. They come with 25 ft of charging cable and one or two mount pedestals. These small charging stations feature rugged, fully sealed NEMA 4 enclosures for installation anywhere. The prices range from $379 to $469.

Plugzio pioneered the use of 120V outlets (Level 1) as the most cost-effective approach to adding smart EV charging to parking garages, apartments, and condominium properties. One of the Level 1 charging options is Plugzio Integrated, which is an electricity access control platform for existing outlets that allows any individual or property to monitor, control, manage, and monetize access to electricity. It installs just like a regular outlet on a 4 by 4 device box and doesn’t require any training for an electrician to install and set up. There is also Plugzio Universal available, which works just like a smart electrical junction box that measures electricity flowing through it. Plugzio Universal allows access control, monitoring, and usage monetization of any device that gets installed in- line. All Plugzio devices can communicate with Plugzio Cloud through a cellular network, WiFi, or Bluetooth to maximize your power and control. For most vehicles, an additional 50 miles can be added to their existing battery range from overnight, low-power, efficient charging or work- hour charging sessions. The Plugzio platform is often used to recoup the electricity cost consumed by EVs in shared spaces.

Core features of Plugzio platform:

+ Generating Revenues

Payment plans can be easily assigned to particular users and/or devices. Rates can be set per hour, per kWh, or fixed monthly.

+ Consumption Tracking

Consumption (voltage, current, and power) can be tracked in a cloud-based dashboard. Data can be extracted in Excel format for reporting and analytics.

+ Access Control

Access to charge can be granted based on the scanning of the code to a specific unit. Usage policies and quotas can be set for each user and/ or device.

Low Power EV Charging (LPEVC) is the exclusive distributor of Plugzio Smart 120V Outlet technology. This option can provide a low-cost solution for apartment owners and managers at multifamily properties to offer 120V smart outlets dedicated to tenants with electric vehicles to use for Level 1 charging. EV charging is a complex process including many factors, such as electrical infrastructure, codes, ADA and parking management, tenant support, and utility payments. LPEVC makes adding charging options to the property simple by maximizing available electrical capacity without expensive upgrade costs, and with no operating costs. 120V outlets provide up to 4x more charging plugs than Level 2 using the same electrical capacity. Tenants can charge at assigned outlets and add 40–50 miles of range overnight, which is plenty for average daily commuting trips. LPEVC offers an end-to-end outsourced charging solution that includes installation, user fees management, owner reimbursement, and customer support through the entire process.

Plugzio offers two models with the current output shown below:

On average, a vehicle is plugged in for 10 hours overnight or at work. In such a scenario, Plugzio will provide 70 km (43 miles) of range a day.

Orange offers other cost-effective electric vehicle charging solutions for multi-unit properties. It provides a smart energy meter, access control, internet connectivity, and a software platform for easy maintenance. Orange Outlet (technical specification below) was designed to offer EV charging access to a larger number of tenants and locations. With the Orange Mobile App, you can easily set up and manage your charging through your phone. Orange cooperates with local power companies through Orange Juice API, which allows you to track changes in pricing and ensures charges and automatic monthly reimbursements at the right price.

Core features of the Orange platform:

+ Access control standard

Access to specific Orange chargers can be granted or unlocked for public access through the phone.

+ Professional design, affordable price

Thanks to research and cooperation with local energy commissions, clean transportation can be offered at a cost-effective level for everyone

+ All-around amazing performance

Based on real-world driving habits, Orange’s solution meets 98% of commuters’ driving needs at 25% of the cost of other solutions.

+ Easy to use and customize

Everything is designed to work together seamlessly, including the payment system, offering easy access to electricity at low cost.

Specifications for Orange Outlet:

