Photo by David Waterworth.

Cars

Teslas Multiplying in the ‘Burbs of Australia

Published

It wasn’t long ago when my model 3 was the only Tesla in Bracken Ridge. Then it was the only Model 3. Then it was the only red Model 3. Those days are over, as Teslas are multiplying out in the suburbs. A few of my neighbours drive grey Corollas (sometimes you see a flock of the together). But the other day, a friend came to visit with is red Tesla Model 3 — so we had a bit of a photo shoot.

Toyota Corollas in the neighborhood. Photo by David Waterworth.

Bracken Ridge is not part of the yuppie wealth belt. Forty years ago, it was farmland and acreage blocks. Twenty years ago it was a semi-professional area, not quite middle class. Today it is mainly middle class. You wouldn’t call it rich. The explosion of Teslas here is a sign that people in this suburb recognise a good buy.

Most electric vehicles sold in Australia are Teslas, the Model 3 in particular. White ones. It is a trend that is set to continue. Tesla has sold more EVs in Australia in the first 9 months of 2021 than the previous 6 years put together. And thousands more have just arrived. Sales have been spurred by generous subsidies in some states (though, not Queensland, where my suburb of Bracken Ridge is). Sales have also been spurred on simply by the fact that they are available. Other carmakers are only bringing in token numbers, which sell out immediately. 

Some commentators believe that Tesla has every chance of reaching the #4 passenger car overall by overtaking the Toyota Camry, the MG3, and Mazda’s 3 by the end of the year.

There is much speculation and anticipation of the arrival of the Tesla Model Y in the middle of next year. Will it mean a lot of Model 3s suddenly become available on the second-hand market? 2022 is looking like the year of the EV is Australia.

 
David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

