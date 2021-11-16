Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Photo by pexels/pixabay (free to use, CC0).

Batteries

That’s Not A Big Battery, This Is A Big Battery

Published

After surviving fire issues, Australia’s newest biggest battery, the Victorian Big Battery (VBB) near Geelong, has discharged at its full 300MW capacity for the first time. VB is short for Victoria Bitter — a popular beer. Now we have VBB!

“The milestone also means that the VBB will be fully commissioned in time for summer, despite the setback and delays from the fire that erupted in one of its Tesla Megapack containers in July, just hours after initial testing had begun,” reports in RenewEconomy.

The town of Marble Bar in East Pilbara, Western Australia, is no stranger to heatwaves. Its population of 600 has sweltered through quite a few. In an average year, temperatures top 35°C for 200 days out of 365.  It holds the Guinness World Record for 100 days above 40°C. Now they are installing a 582kW/583kWh battery electric storage system (BESS) to absorb all the planned solar and power all those much needed air conditioners.

One step off the grid, reports, “The BESS joins the Marble Bar solar farm which generates more than 1000MWh of renewable electricity per year and is one of nine projects being rolled out across WA communities.  The project is expected to enable the release of approximately 10MW of new rooftop solar hosting capacity.”

A little further south in WA, Vanadium Limited is utilizing a federal grant to install a hybrid Stand Alone Power System (SPS) at its Western Australian nickel, copper and cobalt mine, located 360 km southeast of Kalgoolie. Ironically, the mine has been using diesel power to mine the raw materials to make batteries. Now it will use solar power, backed up by a BESS and diesel, if there are long periods of cloud cover. 

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Power

How to Improve the Humble Fish & Chip Shop

I recently had the pleasure of visiting the Bay Boats Chippy. Craig, the owner and a pioneer in improving life and business using renewable...

6 hours ago

Cars

Tesla’s Clean, Green, World-Saving Mission Is The Same — Despite The Noise

Originally posted on EVANNEX. By Charles Morris Of the plethora of pundits who publish predictions, prognostications and polemics about Tesla every day, some “get it” and...

1 day ago

Clean Transport

Electric Vehicle Boom In EU Set To Stall As “Lost Decade” Looms

Originally published on Transport & Environment. Also available in French, German, Italian, Polish, and Spanish. Europe’s electric car boom is at risk of stalling, jeopardising the sales of 18...

1 day ago
electrification battery electric locomotive CN railway electrification battery electric locomotive CN railway

Clean Transport

Electrification Of Rail Freight Industry Takes One (Just One) Giant Step Forward

Electrification is an elusive goal for the rail freight industry, but Canada's CN is giving it the old college try.

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.