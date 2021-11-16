How to Improve the Humble Fish & Chip Shop

I recently had the pleasure of visiting the Bay Boats Chippy. Craig, the owner and a pioneer in improving life and business using renewable energy, has put 30 kW of solar on the roof and replaced his gas cookers with electric ones He is now saving money on his power bills. But wait, there’s more. The staff health has improved, as there is less heat in the kitchen and less fumes coming from the cooking oil. The oil temperature is easier to control, and so he uses less oil. Between the savings on oil and power, he is expecting a return on his investment within 4 years. After that, it’s free!

And, yes, the fish & chips taste better.

Not only that, but he is so proud of his renewable energy transition that the output of his system is displayed on a large screen in the store. Customers can watch the power being generated to cook their lunch while they wait. Not just a pioneer, but an advocate!

There were some difficulties acquiring insurance when the shop in the old timber building was run on gas. Now it is much easier.

Our transition to a renewable future depends not just on government and big business, but on small-scale entrepreneurs like Craig taking a leap of faith, and benefiting from it.

