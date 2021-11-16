Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Power

How to Improve the Humble Fish & Chip Shop

Published

I recently had the pleasure of visiting the Bay Boats Chippy. Craig, the owner and a pioneer in improving life and business using renewable energy, has put 30 kW of solar on the roof and replaced his gas cookers with electric ones He is now saving money on his power bills. But wait, there’s more. The staff health has improved, as there is less heat in the kitchen and less fumes coming from the cooking oil. The oil temperature is easier to control, and so he uses less oil. Between the savings on oil and power, he is expecting a return on his investment within 4 years. After that, it’s free!

And, yes, the fish & chips taste better.

https://bayboatscornershop.com.au/

Not only that, but he is so proud of his renewable energy transition that the output of his system is displayed on a large screen in the store. Customers can watch the power being generated to cook their lunch while they wait. Not just a pioneer, but an advocate!

There were some difficulties acquiring insurance when the shop in the old timber building was run on gas. Now it is much easier.

Our transition to a renewable future depends not just on government and big business, but on small-scale entrepreneurs like Craig taking a leap of faith, and benefiting from it.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Batteries

That’s Not A Big Battery, This Is A Big Battery

After surviving fire issues, Australia’s newest biggest battery, the Victorian Big Battery (VBB) near Geelong, has discharged at its full 300MW capacity for the...

7 hours ago

Cars

Tesla’s Clean, Green, World-Saving Mission Is The Same — Despite The Noise

Originally posted on EVANNEX. By Charles Morris Of the plethora of pundits who publish predictions, prognostications and polemics about Tesla every day, some “get it” and...

1 day ago

Clean Transport

Electric Vehicle Boom In EU Set To Stall As “Lost Decade” Looms

Originally published on Transport & Environment. Also available in French, German, Italian, Polish, and Spanish. Europe’s electric car boom is at risk of stalling, jeopardising the sales of 18...

1 day ago
electrification battery electric locomotive CN railway electrification battery electric locomotive CN railway

Clean Transport

Electrification Of Rail Freight Industry Takes One (Just One) Giant Step Forward

Electrification is an elusive goal for the rail freight industry, but Canada's CN is giving it the old college try.

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.