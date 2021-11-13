Li-Cycle & Atlis Motor Vehicles Partner To Recycle Lithium-Ion Batteries

Atlis Motor Vehicles, a startup mobility technology company, announced this week that it has entered into an agreement with Li-Cycle. Li-Cycle is focused on recovering and recycling lithium-ion batteries and is the largest battery recycler in North America. Atlis is focused on developing a fully electric vehicle platform as well as proprietary battery cells and packs. It also wants to build charging infrastructure that would recharge a 500-mile range battery in under 15 minutes. Its XT pickup truck prototype was revealed earlier this year and production is slated to begin next year.

Atlis is taking a different approach to battery management by creating cube-shaped, tabless prismatic cells. The company noted that to charge an EV in under 15 minutes requires getting electrons into a battery quickly while managing thermal loads. Its cells are heated to a high temperature at the beginning of the charge, which prevents lithium formations that can grow inside of the battery causing cell failure. These are known as dendrites. Once heated at the beginning of the charge, it’s then cooled rapidly at the end to increase the life of a battery cell.

Atlis is building an EV platform for heavy- and light-duty work trucks used in agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries. It’s developing its own battery technology and a modular system architecture that is capable of scaling to meet the needs of an EV in order to meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles.

Mark Hanchett, CEO and founder of Atlis Motor Vehicles, shared that he was thrilled to partner with Li-Cycle.

“While we are just beginning our development journey, as a responsible battery and EV manufacturer, battery recycling must be a critical step in our supply chain.

“We are thrilled to partner with a local recycler, like Li-Cycle, not only to be environmentally responsible but to impact our bottom line. It is less expensive to reuse battery material than mine for new supplies.”

Kunal Phalpher, Chief Commercial Officer of Li-Cycle, also shared some thoughts. “According to Benchmark Intelligence, the total number of lithium-ion batteries that will be available for recycling, globally, will exceed 2 million tonnes by 2025,” he said.

“There is tremendous opportunity to positively impact the environment through the recycling of EV batteries. Li-Cycle works with both traditional auto manufacturers and innovative startups like ATLIS, who are committed to safe and effective recycling, to help them meet their recycling needs utilizing our breakthrough lithium-ion recycling technologies.”

Advertisement