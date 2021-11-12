Tesla China Offered 11/11 Enhanced Autopilot Free Experience In Honor Of China Singles’ Day

In the U.S., November 11 is known for being a day set aside to honor veterans. Globally, this date also has significance in various countries. In China, Double 11 is known as Singles’ Day or Bachelors’ Day. It’s an unofficial holiday and shopping season celebrating those who are not in relationships.

The reason why November 11 (11/11) was chosen was that the number one resembles a bare stick without branches. This symbolizes an unmarried man who isn’t adding branches to his family tree. Together, the four ones refer to those who are single. Ironically, this holiday is a popular date to celebrate relationships.

In honor of Double 11, Tesla China launched a one-month free Enhanced Autopilot (EAP) experience for all Model 3 and Y owners who took delivery by November 11, 2021, in China. Twitter user @42How_ shared screenshots of both English and Chinese versions of the free experience.

Tesla China launches 1 month of Free Enhanced Autopilot (EAP) for China’s Double 11 (11.11). Activity time:

From November 11,2021 (inclusive) 30 days EAP limited time free experience. All Model 3 and Model Y owners delivered by November 11,2021 in China.#Tesla #EAP $TSLA pic.twitter.com/hgQYh5vCMn — 42HOW (@42how_) November 11, 2021

According to Wikipedia, Singles’ Day has become the largest physical retail and online shopping day in the world so it makes sense for Tesla China to do something to celebrate it as well. Although it was initially celebrated by young men, it’s now widely celebrated by both sexes. One interesting way to celebrate love or singleness is to experience EAP for free for 30 days, potentially ending in you treating yourself to indefinite EAP.

