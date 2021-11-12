Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Autonomous Vehicles

Tesla China Offered 11/11 Enhanced Autopilot Free Experience In Honor Of China Singles’ Day

Published

In the U.S., November 11 is known for being a day set aside to honor veterans. Globally, this date also has significance in various countries. In China, Double 11 is known as Singles’ Day or Bachelors’ Day. It’s an unofficial holiday and shopping season celebrating those who are not in relationships.

The reason why November 11 (11/11) was chosen was that the number one resembles a bare stick without branches. This symbolizes an unmarried man who isn’t adding branches to his family tree. Together, the four ones refer to those who are single. Ironically, this holiday is a popular date to celebrate relationships.

In honor of Double 11, Tesla China launched a one-month free Enhanced Autopilot (EAP) experience for all Model 3 and Y owners who took delivery by November 11, 2021, in China. Twitter user @42How_ shared screenshots of both English and Chinese versions of the free experience.

According to Wikipedia, Singles’ Day has become the largest physical retail and online shopping day in the world so it makes sense for Tesla China to do something to celebrate it as well. Although it was initially celebrated by young men, it’s now widely celebrated by both sexes. One interesting way to celebrate love or singleness is to experience EAP for free for 30 days, potentially ending in you treating yourself to indefinite EAP.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Can Tesla Become the Apple of Automakers?

Originally posted on EVANNEX. By Charles Morris As media pundits (including myself) never tire of telling us, Tesla and Apple have a number of things in...

31 mins ago

Clean Transport

Was Elon Musk’s Poll A Regulatory Snafu?

Tesla shares were quite volatile this week after CEO Elon Musk asked his Twitter followers if he should sell 10% of his stock.

11 hours ago

Cars

Volkswagen Says Its EV Sales In China Surpass Nio, XPeng, & Li

Volkswagen EV sales in China are doing just fine, thank you very much.

12 hours ago

Events

Tesla’s Robyn Denholm At APEC CEO Summit: “Every nation has a critical role to play”

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit recently brought together both global leaders of the world’s largest economies and business leaders. It was held...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.