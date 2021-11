Energy Zones Mapping Tool Now Incorporates Equity Considerations

Argonne National Laboratory has expanded the Energy Zones Mapping Tool (EZMT) to support electric vehicle service equipment (EVSE) planning, with an emphasis on equity. Those wanting to plan for new EVSE can use the EZMT to look at criteria such as:

Density of existing EVSE stations

Proximity to designated alternative fuel corridor

Annual average vehicle traffic

Distance to mass-transit hubs

Household transportation energy burden

Percent low-income

Percent minority

Population density.

EZMT users can generate “heat maps” showing areas that meet combinations of 110 individual criteria. Most criteria are available for the contiguous 48 states and results are generated at a 250-meter level of detail.

Article and image courtesy of Vehicle Technologies Office.

