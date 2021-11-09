Another Aussie MP Gets A Tesla Model 3  

The list of federal Australian politicians driving Tesla Model 3s is getting longer, with Patrick Gorman from Western Australian (Labour = Democrat) recently picking up his new white one. Not happy with the diesel and petrol options available through the government fleet, he had to choose between the Kona EV and the Tesla. He has two children — “Being able to put the double pram in the boot was a deal breaker,” he said.

He says that the car feels so open and uncluttered inside. The 4 year old loves the big screen and the baby likes to stare at the sky through the glass roof. He himself is turning into a bit of a rev head because it is so quick off the mark at the lights. He won’t be going back to his Mazda CX5 any time soon. His electorate is small by Australian standards, only 80 square km, and the 400+ km range of the car handles it well. He charges off a normal power point overnight at home, enough to keep it topped up.

There are rumors of a federal election in the air, and so Australia’s Labor Party has introduced an electric car policy to make the cars more affordable. As part of the discount, Labor will exempt many electric cars from import tariffs (a 5 per cent tax on some imported electric cars); and exempt them from the fringe benefits tax, a 47 per cent tax on electric cars that are provided through work for private use.

Add these incentives to those that are being offered by the states and it looks like Australia might start to climb the EV adoption curve in 2022.

Speaking at The iDriveWA electric vehicle conference on November 4th, he said: I love my electric car. I will work to make them more affordable for Australian families. A Labor government will cut taxes on EVs from July 1, 2022. Must be an election coming.

I’m speaking to The iDriveWA Electric Vehicle Conference today about our plans. I love my electric car.@AlboMP and @AustralianLabor will make them more affordable for Australian families. A Labor government will cut tax on EVs from 1 July 2022 ⚡🚗 pic.twitter.com/I8pTi0utyg — Patrick Gorman MP (@PatrickGormanMP) November 4, 2021

I have made the switch to an electric car 🚗 🔋 The weekend is still here and Leo and Ruby love it too. Great to talk to West Wheels about how an @AlboMP Labor government will make electric cars cheaper for families. pic.twitter.com/tr9AwKON5A — Patrick Gorman MP (@PatrickGormanMP) October 22, 2021

Advertisement