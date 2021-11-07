Tesla Owners Are Planning To A Birthday Surprise For A Young Fan Who’s Had Multiple Surgeries

RJ is a young Tesla fan who will be turning 10 soon, and he has endured a lot of hardships. Some of these include many hospitalizations that led to 19 surgeries. RJ is paralyzed from the waist down, and one of his dreams is owning a Tesla with FSD that will drive for him. He’s inspired by Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk. RJ’s family is hosting a Tesla-themed party in St. Louis and the Tesla Owners Club of St. Louis is planning to attend and surprise young RJ by filling the parking lot with Teslas.

We are so looking forward to meeting Ryan later this month! If anyone is planning on attending, please RSVP here as well -> https://t.co/1ojADRxjR8 Let's make this the best birthday party ever!!! — St. Louis Tesla (@StLTesla) November 3, 2021

A week ago, RJ’s mother tweeted from his account that he’s not going to be on Twitter for a while but invited Tesla owners and supporters to come to the birthday party on November 21. She said that Elon would be the icing on the cake if he were to show up. Naturally.

Once it’s perfected, Tesla’s FSD will solve a lot of problems for those who are unable to drive. In a recent interview with Earl (@28DelaysLater), he told me that his mother has multiple sclerosis and isn’t able to walk. When his father was alive, he had back issues and also couldn’t drive. FSD would have been a big help if it had existed then. This technology that Tesla is developing is a ray of hope for those with disabilities or who, for some reason or another, are not able to drive. Another bonus is that it will prevent more accidents and save more lives.

