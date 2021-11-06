A Look At The New Tesla Markham Facility (Photos)

Tesla recently opened a new factory for battery-production machines in Markham, Ontario. Later today, someone in the area reached out to me with photos and some interesting information that they’ve obtained from the contractor at another site.

Twitter user @Avron_p shared the photos and told me that he went to the new Tesla facility in Markham and spoke with a contractor. He took all the photos you see here and also some photos of the facility across the street. He also shared two photos of Tesla’s Canadian headquarters.

Avron told me that Tesla is upgrading the electrical services to the facility on the east side and that chargers are being installed on the north side of the facility, which is rented and not built. The contractor he spoke to said that the facility was too small and that there were two other existing facilities in the area under review.

He also noted that the contractor indicated that Tesla doesn’t want to build a new facility but would rather use existing facilities.

