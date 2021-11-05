Video: Celebrating Tesla’s Journey To $1 Trillion Market Cap

Billy Crammer, whose Tesla spec ad was featured in Times Square in July of this year at no cost to Tesla or Billy, has released another beautiful spec ad that is celebrating Tesla’s journey to becoming a $1 trillion company. Billy tweeted the video and shared that he made it to celebrate Tesla’s amazing journey to this milestone — one that many didn’t think Tesla would get to. Tesla has a lot of supporters who believe in its mission and love its products, who believed in the possibility that Tesla would reach and surpass this milestone. The short video is a sort of celebration of the fact that such faith wasn’t misguided or naive.

Tesla just became a trillion-dollar company 🚀 Here’s a video I made celebrating the amazing journey they have made to reach this milestone! @elonmusk @Tesla Thanks to @FlaTesla for helping with this #Tesla pic.twitter.com/QMwU1Skorz — Billy Crammer (@billycrammer) November 4, 2021

I started supporting Tesla and Elon Musk in 2018 during the darker days of much FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt) circling the company. Before I started writing for CleanTechnica, I only interacted with Elon Musk a few times on Twitter and gotten to know some of the earlier supporters of Tesla as well as then-new Model 3 owners who had finally gotten their cars after waiting on Tesla to weather that infamous production hell.

Looking back at those times from the vantage point of the $1 trillion company milestone, it’s clear to see that Tesla’s road was bumpier than a Louisiana interstate highway, yet we can also see just how Tesla navigated that rough journey and apply some of those lessons to our own lives.

One key lesson I learned from observing it is that when times are rough, you need to keep your focus on your goals. Don’t get distracted by those yelling “it will never happen” in your face. Those loud voices screaming about doubts, fears, and insecurities want you to fail. Don’t listen. Instead, tune out the noise and focus on your goals.

If Tesla can tune out large portions of the mainstream media, misleading FUD, and its many naysayers and become a $1 trillion company, imagine what you can do if you do the same with your goals and the fears, doubts, and haters that try to block them. That aside, Tesla’s journey is still progressing, and the best part is the journey itself.

