EMotorad Introduces ENER-G All-Electric Delivery Scooter To UAE

Indian EV manufacturer EMotorad just rolled out its new electric mini scooter, the ENER-G, to a new market. The electric scooter will be available for delivery fleets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The ENER-G will be an excellent clean vehicle to help with the much higher demand for online deliveries in the country that has come out of the coronavirus crisis. The ENER-G has been designed for this purpose. It has the range and carrying capacity to transport different types of items, such as food, groceries, retail goods, or other packages.

The company notes that the mini-scooter has a removable rear seat, storage racks, a higher load-carrying capacity of up to 150 kilograms, and a detachable rear seat that can be converted into two storage carriers.

It also has a removable battery that can be pulled out and charged anywhere or switched with a fresh one. It also has a standard 2A charger that fits into any plug point. Its battery is a heavy-duty 20Ah lithium-ion battery that provides a range of 110 kilometers (68 miles) on a single charge under ideal conditions.

The company notes that it has already been well accepted into the delivery segment of the UAE thanks to the efficiency, low cost, and removable battery of the ENER-G. Sumedh Bhattewar, CBO of EMotorad, said:

“EMotorad’s major motto to go to UAE is to excel in B2B business and help the government of the UAE revolutionize the commute of the entire country. The UAE possesses a larger segment of a target audience that we have already created and have succeeded in meeting the needs of previously. We have found excellent partners that are the kind of people we want to work with and believe it is now the perfect time for us to step in.”

