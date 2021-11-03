Hertz Dropped By Delta Air Lines HQ To Show Off A Tesla Model 3

I saw an interesting post show up in my LinkedIn feed. The post was by Rick Mitaceck, who works for Delta Air Lines, and he noted that Delta’s partners at Hertz dropped by Delta’s headquarters with a sweet new Tesla Model 3 to show it off. Mitacek said that he spoke with Brian Burtzlaff, who is Hertz’s Vice President of Sales for the Eastern US and Canada. The two talked about the Hertz–Tesla news that recently took the industry by storm and the company’s plans to provide zero-emissions vehicle options for both Delta employees on business travel as well as Delta’s customers.

“Since the average business traveler utilizes a rental car only 180 miles across three days, the Tesla Model 3 will now allow Hertz Gold Plus members to skip the check-in lines and the gas station!

“When travelers fly Delta and make choices with carbon offsets and renting from providers like Hertz, they can now look forward to a completely carbon neutral trip!”

One thing that is crystal clear is that Hertz is not only onboard with Tesla’s mission, but also adding more evidence to the overflowing pile of evidence that Tesla has zero need to pay for advertising. Although Elon Musk said recently that there hasn’t been any deal with Hertz signed, Hertz has already started receiving Tesla vehicles and has also been heavily advertising the news.

Perhaps Hertz went to the Tesla website and selected a quantity of 100,000, or worked with sales staff who have not been in touch with Elon about the order. Either way, Hertz is serious about electrifying its fleet and Tesla is the best option.

Tesla hertz is very real. Clearly people don’t read the WSJ where hertz had a full page ad, full page of tesla and Tom Brady. This is real and happening now. We verified it. Don’t read the FUD. $tsla $htzz — Ross Gerber (@GerberKawasaki) November 3, 2021

Seeing Mitacek’s post shows just how far Hertz is willing to go to share its newfound passion for its newest fleet. Exciting times are ahead for Tesla, Hertz, and clean energy. Perhaps some of Hertz’s passion will rub off on Delta. One thing we do know is that Delta’s employees and both companies’ customers will soon be able to experience a Tesla. And it’s usually the Tesla experience that sells the cars. Most of Tesla’s advertising has been from customers sharing their vehicles with friends and families.

