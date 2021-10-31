Scootmasters — A Gang For Everyone

Throughout the world, jurisdictions are dealing with issues around the proliferation of scooters. Whether it is what to do with hire scooters that are left around the city that become a trip hazard, or how to manage the middle-aged men who think they can scoot down the steps in the park after a few drinks on a Friday night and end up in an ambulance.

Scootmasters has put a lot of time, effort, and thought into making its scooting riders safe. The rides always begin with a safety briefing and a check of equipment. They do not cater to the last-mile, carry-it-on-the-train style of scooter. To handle the regular rides, you are looking at an outlay of about $1500. “It’s a cheap hobby, once the initial cost is factored in,” says Pete.

Clearly defined roles help keep the riders safe. The Leader sets the pace and radios to the wingmen. Communication within the group during the ride is facilitated by bluetooth headsets and two-way radios. The group stops and reforms every few kilometers, a tail gunner makes sure that no one gets left behind.

Peter has built up a good relationship with the Queensland Police Service and keeps them informed of when and where the rides are taking place. Within the group are lawyers, doctors, and even an ex-detective. So support is not far away should it be needed. The only issue he can remember having is when a disgruntled ex-member rang the police and said that the group was riding drunk at 8:00 in the morning. The policed attended, saw that it was a vexatious complaint, and wished the riders well.

The rules of the ride mean that speeding, overtaking, and other dangerous acts are not tolerated. Peter and the other administrators have had to evict people from the rides — not very often, but it has happened. Riders are encouraged to protect other people using the pathways — cyclists, pedestrians, and dog walkers. Though, Peter wishes that the dogs were on shorter leads. Every ride has new riders, and they are told clearly — “it is a cruise, not a race.”

Stuart, the nature lover, tells the story of his first ride. During a stop at the Toombul velodrome, a baby python twined itself through the spokes of his wheel, warming itself on the motor. He had to carefully disentangle it before he was able to practise his speed laps.

Tess and the Scootmasters Gang

It was like being a teenager again. I was in a car packed full of noisy people traveling down Sandgate Road. We had just stopped and picked up scotch and mixes (after having downed 3 nice bottles of red on the back deck). I had had very little to drink, so I was designated as sensible enough to drive — and the wife was at home.

So, while Kel played around with the 3000 songs on my USB and the volume settings on the stereo, I did launches at every possible opportunity (never exceeding the speed limit of course). Pete was video recording everything. Tracey and Stuart were singing along. Kel had finally settled on Palmers’ “Simply Irresistible!”

We had done the serious interview of Scootmasters (see above) and I had discovered they didn’t know much about electric cars. Well! So, I offered to take them for a drive in the Tesla. We started with fart mode of course, and then a burn up the highway, autosteer, and lots of launches — “put your head back!”

I wanted to demonstrate what Tess would do on a hill, so I took them to a spot close to home. Since we were so close, I popped in and surprised the wife. (I actually thought she knew where we were because she usually tracks me on her app when I am out in the Tesla!) Boy, was she surprised — she had decided to put up a ladder in the living room and clean the chandelier.

That’s when we got out the red wine, cheese, and bikkies and retired to the deck. A good time was had by all.

Scootmasters — a group for everyone

With a cry of “Scootmasters!!” the scooters form a single line along the concrete path. Peter is in the lead, with wingmen every few riders, and the tail gunner at the rear, and 40 eager riders ready to begin the morning run and looking forward to lunch at a locally owned business at the end. Peter has already given the safety briefing. And they’re off on a whole range of electric scooters. Some even bring their small dogs — riding in a basket or a trailer at the back of the scooter.

We did the interview in a domestic double garage. The cars were parked on the street because the garage was full of scooters. I soon discovered how diverse the group was — as well as scooters, we discussed jewelry, manga, Spiderman, and did a full analysis of the strengths and weakness of all 9 Star Wars movies. Focus, I thought, focus.

Pete started scooting in 2017, and for a couple of years was doing the rides by himself. Then, in 2019, largely due to COVID, others started to join him. Initially, it was 99% male, but now it is more even. Every demographic appears to be represented in the 2600 people who regularly scoot in one of the rides he organizes all over Brisbane. Ages range from 14 to 77. 30% are in family groups, while couples and singles to make up the rest. Rides are organized from the Sunshine Coast to the Gold Coast.

As COVID hit, and with it lockdowns, people went out and bought bikes and scooters for exercise. In my ignorance, I asked how one got a workout when riding an electric device that appeared to be doing all the work, and was informed that it works out your core because you are constantly shifting and maintaining balance. It also requires a certain amount of concentration.

During COVID lockdowns, there were times when only 10 people could scoot together and Pete was forced to split rides up into smaller groups. Scootmasters has had to adapt to a variety of changing restrictions over the past two years. Sometimes rides even had to be cancelled. Currently up to 100 people are allowed to ride together.

Peter is in it for the community. He has built a community of riders where all are accepted. Many lonely people have found themselves welcomed to the group. Anyone who shows up for a ride and waits on the edge of the group is welcomed in by the “administrators” and soon is having a wonderful social time. Spare scooters are also available for those wanting to try it out. Lunches are organized at family-owned businesses.

A worthy note to end with: research has found that riding scooters is good for your mental health.

Learn more on the Scootmasters website.

