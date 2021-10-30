Connect with us

A Snake In A Lucky Dip

What a contrast: Greta thinks we aren’t doing enough to avoid a climate catastrophe, while McKibben thinks we might just make it. At the same time, our politicians in Australia are working extremely hard to make sure we’ll all be Cajun. Scott Morrison appointed Angus Taylor as Emissions Reduction Minister and he has proceeded to make decisions that have massively increased emissions over the past 4 years. 

The Guardian: “Now, Angus Taylor, has declared he will promote Australia as a good place to invest in fossil fuel projects at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow. In a provocative statement on Thursday, Taylor confirmed he would attend the first week of the crucial summit and tell the world Australia was a ‘safe and reliable destination to invest in gas, hydrogen and new energy technologies.’”

He’ll be as welcome as a snake in a lucky dip. Or will he? As this video from The Juice points out so ably (and a little bit coarsely), Angus will keep selling as long as people keep buying.

The Morrison government continues to label methane gas as a clean fuel and denies the potency that it has as a driver of climate change. It is selling the idea that net zero by 2050 can be achieved by replacing exports of coal by exports of LNG. 

Some see this as policy by the three stooges — Barnaby, Angus, and ScoMo. Sadly, this is not the case — these men are not fools. They have a plan to milk the cow until it is dead. Make money while the planet and their constituents cook, all the while making their fossil fuel donors rich. 

We only have a few years left before the tipping points are breached. I would urge my readers to vote for politicians who cannot be bought and take all the steps they can to reduce fossil fuel energy use and protect themselves for the coming climate crises.

 
David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

