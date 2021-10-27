Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

Sustainable Transport Day in Brisbane

Published

Will it rain? Will we have a COVID lockdown? Will anybody come? Well, the politicians won’t — they have sent polite replies to our invitations and wished us well.

After months of planning, emailing, ringing, and arranging the environmentally conscious community in my suburb (and beyond), we are hosting our first (and probably last) sustainable transport event. We will have all forms of transport represented — from walkers, to bikers; from electric scooters to electric cars. Under the umbrella of the Australian Conservation Foundation, Solar Citizens, and the Australian Electric Vehicles Association, we are trying to draw together exhibitors and spectators. 

The event will be held in the car park of the Bracken Ridge Tavern (BRT). The BRT has a history of supporting vehicle clubs and hosts the monthly Rust and Chrome Hot Rod meet up.

Brisbane will host the Olympics in 2032, and it is time to think about how transport can be made more sustainable as the city hosts hundreds of thousands of international visitors.

Interestingly enough, we have now been approached by three other community groups that are keen to run an event like this. Hopefully we can give advice and leave the nuts and bolts to the locals.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Case Studies Showcase US States & EV Policy

The transportation electrification market is accelerating at a rapid pace, and many states are taking action to support EV drivers.

6 hours ago

Clean Power

Wind Turbines Don’t Work At Night? Calling Occupants of Interstellar Craft … Save Us!

I would like to respect our honorable members who represent us in federal parliament in Australia, but sometimes it is impossible. Anne Webster (National...

19 hours ago

Clean Power

10 Community Solar Farms In Australia To Use LAVO Hydrogen Fuel Cell

LAVO has developed a hydrogen fuel cell for sub-5MW use. It isn’t cheap, at around $35,000, but it does have at least one buyer....

20 hours ago

Clean Transport

The Little Aussie Truck That Could (Except In Australia)

Founded in Australia and now based in California, SEA Electric is another success story from the Antipodes. After the recent truck expo in California,...

20 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.