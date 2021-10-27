Sustainable Transport Day in Brisbane

Will it rain? Will we have a COVID lockdown? Will anybody come? Well, the politicians won’t — they have sent polite replies to our invitations and wished us well.

After months of planning, emailing, ringing, and arranging the environmentally conscious community in my suburb (and beyond), we are hosting our first (and probably last) sustainable transport event. We will have all forms of transport represented — from walkers, to bikers; from electric scooters to electric cars. Under the umbrella of the Australian Conservation Foundation, Solar Citizens, and the Australian Electric Vehicles Association, we are trying to draw together exhibitors and spectators.

The event will be held in the car park of the Bracken Ridge Tavern (BRT). The BRT has a history of supporting vehicle clubs and hosts the monthly Rust and Chrome Hot Rod meet up.

Brisbane will host the Olympics in 2032, and it is time to think about how transport can be made more sustainable as the city hosts hundreds of thousands of international visitors.

Interestingly enough, we have now been approached by three other community groups that are keen to run an event like this. Hopefully we can give advice and leave the nuts and bolts to the locals.

