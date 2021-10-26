The Little Aussie Truck That Could (Except In Australia)

Founded in Australia and now based in California, SEA Electric is another success story from the Antipodes. After the recent truck expo in California, an order for over 1000 electric trucks to be produced by SEA Electric and deployed by GATR Truck Center has been placed.

“This is our first four-digit order, and it comes in a non-incentive state, which proves that commercial EV solutions can expand in areas with no incentives, while all corners of the market are seeking premium EV solutions,” said Nick Casas, SEA Electric Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

SEA Electric offers a range of heavy-duty electric trucks solutions, including electric cherry pickers, garbage trucks, and tipper trucks — very simply, anything that can be fitted to a heavy-duty truck platform. It recently also announced an electric platform for a truck small enough for those with only a car license to drive.

“Because of this strategic partnership, we can build enough quantity of these Hino trucks to provide demonstration vehicles, and also solutions to our future fleet partners,” said Jay Klemp, Director of Sales at GATR EV.

North America has the largest upfitting capacity for SEA Electric, at more than 30,000 units per annum. Australia also has a factory facility for volume commercial production of electric trucks and vans.

Australia has a long and rich tradition of innovation and self doubt. This has led to many of our inventions being rejected at home, only to be monetized and sold back to us. Sad but true. Perhaps the latest example of that is the SEA.

SEA is now looking at the possibility of listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as it powers forward to its vision of eliminating 2.5 billion lb of CO2 emissions over the next five years.

