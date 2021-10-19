Tess Goes To The Dentist — Conversations About Tesla

Had a great time at the dentist yesterday morning. I drove my red Tesla Model 3 SR+ into the car park and noticed that a mum and her two boys were watching the car closely — I doubt if they were admiring my ability to back the car in. Mum met me at the door (we were early and the surgery hadn’t opened yet) an asked, “How do you find your Tesla?” I replied, “They have a great security system, so it’s usually where I left it.”

Then I thought I had better be serious and answered all the usual questions about range (they were very impressed when I told them I had just driven the car out to Winton). Apparently, they had been interested in Tesla for sometime, and dad had shares (bought before the recent rise). The boys had all the hot wheels models, but were excited when I told them that Matchbox had a Semi model out for $18 at Big W. I know where they are going once the braces have been adjusted.

I regret not asking them why they hadn’t yet made the plunge and bought the car. Mum confided in me that dad had made enough money on the shares to buy a few. I wonder if this is common — are there a lot of Tesla shareholders who have invested but not yet bought the product? Seems odd to me.

The youngest son says that his dream is to work in a Tesla factory and build cars. Since he was wearing a T-shirt with the periodic table on it, I suggested he aim higher and get into battery research. In the meantime, he has his Hot Wheels models to play with. He hasn’t gotten the Model Y yet. He said he was looking forward to adding it to his collection — then he would have an S, X, 3, and Y.

So, I innocently said — then you’ll have SEXY. He got a little embarrassed and looked at mum. She wasn’t aware of Elon’s little joke.

The kids get it — the future is electric, led by Tesla. It is only a matter of time before this family is riding around in a new EV.

The dentist is still learning. When she popped me in the chair, she said, and what do you do? I said that I wrote for CleanTechnica about EVs. Yes, she said, they are the future. “No,” I said, “they are the present — my Model 3 is sitting in the car park now.” Then followed the usual barrage of questions, until I said, “isn’t it time you started drilling my tooth?” (or something like that). After the needles, the drilling, the filling, and the stress, the conversation continued. She even booted up the website on her computer. I should be charging for consulting I think.

