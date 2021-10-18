A Look Back At Some Informative Expert Panels During National Drive Electric Week

Originally posted on EVANNEX.

This article comes to us from Stuart Gardner, Electrify Your Ride Program Director at Generation180, a national nonprofit working to inspire and equip people to take action on clean energy. Their Electrify Your Ride (EYR) campaign accelerates the transition to electric vehicles by building awareness about EVs, transforming EV owners into advocates, and breaking down barriers to make EVs more accessible.

With less than two percent of our country driving electric, a lot of work remains to get to 100% clean transportation. At Generation180, we believe we all have a role to play in the transition to clean energy, and we’re equipping EV owners and enthusiasts with resources and trainings they can use to influence others in their communities to go electric.

In celebration of National Drive Electric Week, we hosted a suite of educational virtual events to help our community better understand the transition to electric transportation in 2021 and beyond. The event series has already occurred, but recordings and transcripts are available now.

Some highlights of the week included a panel with gas stations and convenience stores to learn about how they are leading the transition from pumps to plugs, a conversation with journalists to discuss how electric vehicle media coverage changed over time, and a panel with policy experts to explore the various approaches to move toward a carbon free transportation system.

Our event series kicks off TODAY in celebration of National Drive Electric Week! 🚗🔌 ⁠#NDEW21

⁠

5 events in 5 days, all featuring experts to help you understand what the #electricvehicle transition in 2021 and beyond looks like.⁠

⁠Register: https://t.co/0z1JPRHYCN pic.twitter.com/Ad5mSksdZy — Generation180 (@Gen_180) September 27, 2021

We hosted these events to drive EV awareness and consideration, but it’s no secret that the most effective messengers for electric vehicles are EV owners and advocates. That’s why Gen180 works to equip EV owners and enthusiasts to be even more impactful and increase awareness and adoption of electric transport.

We’re in the midst of building out an “Electrify Your Ride Ambassador” community to make this happen. We’re gathering EV owners together to plan events & campaigns, and developing a best-in-class resource library full of event collateral, social media assets, template advocacy letters, presentation slide decks, and more.

Sign up to get on the email list for this community. We’ll keep you posted as events get scheduled, new resources are shared, and more.

Until next time — see you again for National Drive Electric Week 2022!

