Never Mind the Torque Talk, Feel the Romance 

Published

As relayed by Majella Waterworth to David Waterworth 

Conversations collected at the AEVA EV experience day in Cleveland, Queensland, 26th September 2021.

Two young men were enamored by our Tesla Model 3. Majella showed them the tech and then got the comment: “I couldn’t afford this and an expensive engagement ring for my fiancé.” Apparently, he was expected to pay 3 months’ salary — about  $10,000 — for the ring.  My wife, who is quite the expert on jewelry, suggested he look at estate jewelry. But he said if he bought something second hand he would be divorced before he got married.

Then there would be the expense of the date on which he would present the ring. So, she showed him Romance Mode, Netflix access, the quality of the music, and how the panoramic glass roof would be the piece de résistance of a very affordable romantic date. The lower boot in the back would be just right for the chilled champagne and beer, and the frunk would hold the pizzas. Now, that was a hit, and they all had a good laugh.

A young couple arrived and began asking the usual questions about range, charging, and price. They had a two-year-old and another on the way in less than 2 months. Majella suggested they check out the back seat, and when they saw the baby seats, they realized a Tesla could be a family car. They checked out the screens that shielded the glass roof and made the car more comfortable for the children. They were impressed by the space afforded by the frunk and the two boots – you need all the room you can get when you are out with two small children. Karaoke with the Disney tunes was a hit, as was the ability to use Spotify for more kids music.

They live in a unit block and were concerned about where they could plug in. Majella showed them the PlugShare app on her phone. Dad was really surprised at the amount of information available – type of plug, speed of charging, availability. He was impressed at how many charge points there were close to home. He loved the lightning bolt on the Tesla screen that showed where the Superchargers were and how to get to them. 

Photo by Zach Shahan/CleanTechnica.

Majella is a mother and grandmother. She has practiced her people skills over many years in retail. She is an amateur gemologist who enjoys faceting gemstones she has found herself.

 
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

