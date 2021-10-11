Tesla Model 3 Used To Stop 4 Kidnappers From Kidnapping Another Tesla Owner In Taiwan

In a move that reminded Michael HSU of real-life Grand Theft Auto, Chen, the owner of a Tesla Model 3, used his car to stop four kidnappers from kidnapping another Tesla owner after a collision.

The incident happened in broad daylight. United Daily News noted that the attempted kidnapping happened after Huang, the kidnapper, and his three friends got into an accident with a black Tesla and attempted to kidnap Lin, the driver, as some sort of retribution. The owner of a white Tesla saw the entire thing and used his car to stop the kidnapping.

Huang and his friend attacked and assaulted Lin, and tried to force Lin into Huang’s Toyota, which the article noted was rented. Chen happened to be a friend of Lin’s and used his Tesla as a weapon. He drove the car right into the Toyota and prevented the car from leaving by blocking its path. The driver of the Toyota hit the reverse in an attempt to escape but Chen’s Model 3 was heavier and faster. Using that well-known 0–60 mph acceleration, Chen rammed his Model 3 into the Toyota, which was prevented from escaping.

United Daily News reported that the police have all four in custody and have been in contact with the rental company. The four have been moved to the Taoyuan District Prosecutor’s Office for investigation on suspicions of disrupting order, disrupting freedom, and damage, the article noted.

It’s not something every Tesla owner will need to do, but the power, safety, and handling of a Tesla Model 3 can certainly be useful in the most challenging of scenarios.

