MrBeast Awards A 9-Year-Old Fan A Tesla Model 3

Published

This is a sweet, heartwarming story that’s sure to brighten your day.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports that popular YouTuber MrBeast recently awarded a 9-year old boy a brand new Tesla Model 3! It all started in June when Alexander Hedge, the young fan, was watching YouTube and he asked his father to buy him a MrBeast T-shirt. Anyone who bought this particular shirt would be listed as an “executive producer” on the next video.

The young boy was ecstatic when he saw his name on the video and posed for pictures. He was so excited that he didn’t watch the video all the way through.

“We paused it at Alexander’s name, and you know, he thought that was very cool,” Alexander’s father, Thomas Hedge, told Sarasota Herald-Tribune. “We pointed to it, got some pictures on the screen, and then we didn’t push play anymore.”

It wasn’t until a couple of days later when Alexander was with his friends that he found out what else he’d won. His friend, Isaac, had also watched the video and told Alexander that he had won a car. The prize and the lucky winner were announced at the end of the video, and the family hadn’t gotten all the way through the video. Alexander’s father was skeptical at first.

“Naturally, I’m skeptical,” Hedge said. “I’m like, ‘come on Issac, you’re kidding around, right?”

When the family got the news from Isaac and went to watch the video from where they paused it, they were in shock.

“MrBeast brought out the Tesla and said that we didn’t tell you guys, but we wrapped all the names of the people who bought the T-shirt on the Tesla, and one of his friends is going to pick up the name of the person who wins,” Hedge said. “And sure enough, his hand runs down the car, he tells him to stop and uses his pinky to point. And there was Alexander Hedge.”

The first thing Alexander asked his dad was if this was real. In the announcement video, MrBeast said, “Congratulations, Alexander, you just won a brand new Tesla.”

The Tesla was dropped off at their door on September 23 and it was autographed by MrBeast — right next to Alexander’s name. Hedge dropped off both boys at their school the next day in the new car and noted that Alexander and his friends were freaking out.

“A bunch of fourth- and fifth-graders were all in disbelief.”

“It’s got a lot of noise, an outdoor speaker with a crazy horn, and it has a whoopee cushion button.”

“That’s his favorite.” (As it often is with the young boys.)

Click here to see pictures of the family with their new Tesla Model 3.

Naturally, the fact that the giveaway was a Tesla is not a coincidence. It’s the best vehicle brand to bring more attention to the channel, and kids absolutely love it.

Notably, this is the second time we’re covering MrBeast. In 2019, he set a goal to plant 20 million trees around the world by January 1, 2020. People had to pledge just $1 to get a tree planted. Elon Musk donated $1 million to get 1 million trees planted. For a while after that, Elon was called “Treelon.”

MrBeast actually has more followers than Elon Musk, but he must have gotten a bit of a boost from the Elon support and he clearly appreciated it.

 
Johnna Crider

