Tesla Is Holding A National Career Day Event 10/9/21

Tesla is hosting a National Career Day event across the U.S. and Canada to help connect applicants with an interview. Positions Tesla is hiring for include:

Service technicians.

Service advisors.

Parts advisors.

Vehicle readiness/movement specialists.

Tesla advisors.

Operations advisors.

The list of US and Canadian cities participating are as follows:

United States:

Bellevue, WA

Portland, OR

Fremont, CA

Burbank, CA

Irvine, CA

Las Vegas, NV

Scottsdale, AZ

Dallas, TX

Austin, TX

Chicago, IL

Detroit, MI

Dedham, MA

Princeton, NJ

Sterling, VA

Alpharetta, GA

Tampa, FL

Canada:

Vancouver, BC

Ottowa, ON

It’s by invitation only, and you can apply for an invite and look at the details of the job positions here.

Hiring For AI

During the shareholder meeting yesterday, Elon noted that Tesla’s AI Day brought in a lot of applications, which Zach Shahan wrote about here. After his article was published, Elon shared a bit more about Tesla’s desire to hire more people to work in AI.

Elon even added that if a potential Tesla employee would like to join Tesla AI but couldn’t easily move to Palo Alto or Austin, Tesla would work around that for candidates who are excellent.

He also apologized for being “too dumb to respond” to some people, and emphasized that the only thing that mattered to Tesla was an applicant’s exceptional ability.

Please consider joining Tesla AI software or hardware teams! pic.twitter.com/HgigdtenKN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2021

If you’d like to join Tesla AI, but can’t easily move to Palo Alto or Austin, that is acceptable for extremely excellent candidates where inefficiency of distance is overcome by talent — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2021

Something Interesting

Last month, while I was dealing with Hurricane Ida, the Tesla community raised a substantial amount of funds for my neighborhood. I wrote about that here. What’s neat is that my landlady told me this week that one of her cousins got hired by Tesla. I’m not sure what the position is, but when her cousin heard about what the community had done for our neighborhood, her reaction was, “Oh my gosh, that’s my employer!”

Also, yesterday, my landlady told me that Tesla is hiring like crazy in California.

“You know anyone who needs a job? Tesla is hiring. They just need to move to California,” she told me.

So, if you want to work for Tesla, keep applying. There seems to be no shortage of jobs.

