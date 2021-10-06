Next Model Tesla Announces Should Be Cyberwagon/Cybervan

Europe uses its autos differently from the USA. Europe has many small city-cars and older cars that drive only short distances for shopping and commuting. The newer, slightly bigger vehicles are also used for commuting and shopping, but the primary task for which they are selected and configured at the dealer is for holidays. Those vehicles should be able to drive fully packed with a ski-box on the roof while towing a trailer 600 miles a day at 70 miles an hour.

You know any fully electric vehicle that is able to do that? Indeed, neither do I. It is a market segment the carmakers are aiming their diesel PHEVs at. Those PHEVs are for electric shopping and commuting plus diesel vacations.

The most popular body style is the station wagon. Though, Europeans are now growing into the CUV/SUV class — not the giant monstrosities made popular in the USA because of the footprint rule, but rather the same station wagon, a little higher, a bit roomier, and less efficient.

A Europe-sized cross between the Cybertruck and a station wagon could be a giant success on the European market. Europe-sized means smaller, a bit shorter but the same height, with a flat roof. As a wagon, it should have big windows behind the rear doors. To make it the top pick for caravaners, it needs a bigger battery than the current long-range models have.

There are about 3 million caravaners in Europe and they have zero options. There are far more people with a second home, often away from the urban areas, and they also need a longer range, more capable vehicle.

Not knowing anything about China or Asia, predicting what the market acceptance of such a vehicle would be there is beyond me.

The European equivalent to the pickup is the small van. Without the second-row seats, only side windows in the front doors, and an elevated roof a Cybervan would be a strong competitor in this market too. At the moment, the small electric vans all have batteries and motors sized for last-mile delivery. For professionals who use it as their mobile toolshed/workshop, this is not good enough.

After the Model $25K and a smaller Chinese car the local market (and perhaps European), this is the third model on my wish list.

Is this a question for the shareholder meeting on 7 October 2021?

