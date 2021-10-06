Connect with us

Tesla's Cybertruck has some surprising capabilities and features in the works. Image courtesy of Tesla.

Next Model Tesla Announces Should Be Cyberwagon/Cybervan

Published

Europe uses its autos differently from the USA. Europe has many small city-cars and older cars that drive only short distances for shopping and commuting. The newer, slightly bigger vehicles are also used for commuting and shopping, but the primary task for which they are selected and configured at the dealer is for holidays. Those vehicles should be able to drive fully packed with a ski-box on the roof while towing a trailer 600 miles a day at 70 miles an hour.

You know any fully electric vehicle that is able to do that? Indeed, neither do I. It is a market segment the carmakers are aiming their diesel PHEVs at. Those PHEVs are for electric shopping and commuting plus diesel vacations.

Not quite a Cyberwagon, which should be a bit longer and better styled.

The most popular body style is the station wagon. Though, Europeans are now growing into the CUV/SUV class — not the giant monstrosities made popular in the USA because of the footprint rule, but rather the same station wagon, a little higher, a bit roomier, and less efficient.

A Europe-sized cross between the Cybertruck and a station wagon could be a giant success on the European market. Europe-sized means smaller, a bit shorter but the same height, with a flat roof. As a wagon, it should have big windows behind the rear doors. To make it the top pick for caravaners, it needs a bigger battery than the current long-range models have.

There are about 3 million caravaners in Europe and they have zero options. There are far more people with a second home, often away from the urban areas, and they also need a longer range, more capable vehicle.

Not knowing anything about China or Asia, predicting what the market acceptance of such a vehicle would be there is beyond me.

Not quite the Cybervan, but a good example of the class of vehicles of the competition.

The European equivalent to the pickup is the small van. Without the second-row seats, only side windows in the front doors, and an elevated roof a Cybervan would be a strong competitor in this market too. At the moment, the small electric vans all have batteries and motors sized for last-mile delivery. For professionals who use it as their mobile toolshed/workshop, this is not good enough.

After the Model $25K and a smaller Chinese car the local market (and perhaps European), this is the third model on my wish list.

Is this a question for the shareholder meeting on 7 October 2021?

 
Grumpy old man. The best thing I did with my life was raising two kids. Only finished primary education, but when you don’t go to school, you have lots of time to read. I switched from accounting to software development and ended my career as system integrator and architect. My 2007 boss got two electric Lotus Elise cars to show policymakers the future direction of energy and transportation. And I have been looking to replace my diesel cars with electric vehicles ever since. At the end of 2019 I succeeded, I replaced my Twingo diesel for a Zoe fully electric. And putting my money where my mouth is, I have bought Tesla shares. Intend to keep them until I can trade them for a Tesla car. I added some Fastned, because driving without charging is no fun.

