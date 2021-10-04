Pave Motors’ E-Moped With Blockchain Technology Now Available To Pre-Order

The new Rivian electric pickup truck, the Lucid Air, the Ford Lightning pickup truck, and other new large EVs have been creating significant buzz lately, but there are much smaller EVs to consider as well. These smaller EVs are noteworthy because many consumers can’t afford full-size electric vehicles, at least not yet. Purchasing a small EV provides an opportunity to stop using fossil fuels when using personal transportation for short trips. Using an e-bike or electric moped also allows for home charging, instead of filling up a motorcycle, scooter or moped at a gas station. Home charging is obviously much more convenient and it eliminates exposure to gasoline fumes and spills at gas stations.

Pave Motors is now taking pre-orders for its e-moped, called the Pave Bike. It has some unique features and Pave Motors co-founder Nicholas Nagel provided some details about it for CleanTechnica.



How are Pave e-mopeds powered by blockchain technology?

Pave Bikes are connected to a private blockchain network that enhances security by leveraging non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to unlock the Bike and enables secure sharing through smart rental contracts. Each rider receives an NFT, which they can access through the Pave+ app on their smartphone. The NFT gives riders instant access to their Bike, even without an internet connection. Pave’s blockchain network also enables riders to securely share their bikes with other riders, either for free or in exchange for payment.

Are they for sale or for rent, or both?

Currently, the Pave Bike is only available for sale. Bikes are available for pre-order at www.pavemotors.com.

Is there a warranty, and if so, how long is it?

There will be a limited warranty of 24 months.

What cryptocurrencies can be employed to buy or rent the e-moped?

Currently, the Pave Bike can be purchased using USD. Pave Bike owners who want to rent their bikes can do so securely via Pave’s proprietary network in exchange for cryptocurrencies such as BTC and ETH.

Where are the e-mopeds available?

The Pave Bike is currently available for purchase in the United States.

What is the range per charge?

The bike’s battery offers 50 miles of range per charge; the bike can reach an 80% charge in about 90 minutes, while a full charge takes about three hours to complete.

Who is the target customer?

Pave Motors is perfect for users with a wide array of needs, especially people living in large urban areas who are looking for a low-maintenance, easy-to-use method of transportation that allows them to get around traffic, find parking easily, and reduce emissions while doing so.

What is the cost?

Pricing for the Pave Bike starts at $108/month or a full payment of $3,900. People interested in pre-ordering the Pave Bike can place a $100 deposit.

