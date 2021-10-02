Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Above: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is profiled in an hour-long documentary on PBS (Source: PBS)

Cars

New PBS Documentary on Elon Musk Highlights His Ability to Overcome Adversity

Published

This week PBS premiered a fascinating new documentary on Elon Musk. In its second season, PBS’ most recent episode of In Their Own Words provides unique insights into Musk. The special highlights Musk’s breathtaking journey from bullied boy to brilliant billionaire. How did he amass such a fortune? And how did he, against all odds, battle against auto and aerospace giants to rise to the top of those impenetrable industries?

These questions and many others are addressed in this PBS special over the course of an hour-long, in-depth profile on Musk. The majority of the program focuses on Musk’s ability to take an inordinate amount of risk in both the aerospace and automotive industries to become the dominant player in both arenas. Musk’s story takes us all the way back to his childhood and looks ahead to his audacious, awe-inspiring future plans.

To get some perspective, PBS interviewed former SpaceX Director of Space Operations Garrett ReismanTim Fernholz, author of “Rocket Billionaires: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and the New Space Race”Lori Garver, former NASA deputy administrator and author of “Bureaucrats and Billionaires: The Race to Save NASA”; and Anna Crowley Redding, author of “Elon Musk: A Mission to Save the World.”

Also, featured prominently in the episode is Tim Higgins, Wall Street Journal reporter and author of “Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk, And The Bet of The Century.”  Because of EVANNEX’s long history in the Tesla community, PBS sent a production team to our facility and interviewed me (along with my father, Roger Pressman). We commented on the saga of Elon Musk — much like we often do in the column you’re reading right now.

In any event, most Musk profiles in Big Media tend to be hit pieces — full of FUD and fueled by nefarious interests. Elon is, after all, disrupting some (very angry) industry behemoths. PBS, which isn’t beholden to advertising interests, appears to give Musk a fair shake. Whatever you believe about Elon, this is must-see TV.

Check your local PBS listings to watch it on the tube at home. Or, feel free to watch the entire episode (right here) below.

Full Documentary

Featured Image (Source: PBSAbove: Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk is profiled in an hour-long documentary on PBS (Source: PBS)

Originally posted on EVANNEX.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Matt is all about Tesla. He’s a TSLA investor, and he loves driving the family's Model 3, Model S, and Model X company cars. As co-founder of EVANNEX, a family business specializing in aftermarket Tesla accessories, he’s served as a contributor/editor of Electric Vehicle University (EVU) and the Owning Model S and Getting Ready for Model 3 books. He writes daily about Tesla and you can follow his work on the EVANNEX blog.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Autonomous Vehicles

NASA Finds What I Did: Level 2 Driver Assist Systems Can Make You Drowsy, Inattentive

My Experience Here In a previous article, I discussed the Level 2 attention problem. In my testing of various manufacturers’ Level 2 driver assist...

3 days ago

Autonomous Vehicles

Elon Musk Talks Tesla, Taxes, Tesla’s Stock, & More At CodeCon 2021

Tesla’s Elon Musk was interviewed by Kara Swisher at CodeCon 2021 today. He talked about a variety of issues there, including Tesla, taxes and...

4 days ago

Cars

Tesla-Inspired Vegan Leather Is All The Rage

Volvo cars announced recently that it will go leather-free in all pure electric cars as part of its animal welfare ambitions.

4 days ago

Cars

Will Lucy Pull Back the Full Self-Driving Football Again?

I'm ready for Tesla FSD Beta, and I'm proving it. Will Tesla deliver on Friday?

5 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.