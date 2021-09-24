Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Photo by Zach Shahan, CleanTechnica

Cars

Sign Up For A Local “National Drive Electric Week” Event

Published

National Drive Electric Week runs from September 25th—October 3rd this year and serves as a nationwide celebration to heighten awareness around electric cars. There are hundreds of events scheduled all across the US and Canada. If you own an electric car, go! It’s a great way to meet other EV owners and have some fun.

Teslas line up for an event (Source: EVANNEX. Photo by Casey Murphy.)

One thing that’s become abundantly clear over the years — these events are teeming with Teslas. After all, approximately 80% of all EV sales in the US (last year) were from Tesla. That said, it’s also a great chance to see other EV makes and models and get candid reviews of the cars.

Regardless, if you’re a true Tesla evangelist, these events present an excellent opportunity to spread the holy gospel of Elon Musk! There are plenty of attendees considering a new electric car. Your input might prove helpful as they decide their next steps in the buying process.

I’ve been personally involved with National Drive Electric Week events dating back to 2015 when I was a Captain of the local Ft. Lauderdale event here in Florida. Looking back on it, the event was a blast, and it was fun reliving it (see video below). Those were the good ole days pre-pandemic … sigh. Nevertheless, that’s not going to stop me from safely checking out an event (or two) this year.


Above: A look back at a pre-pandemic ‘National Drive Electric Week’ event I hosted way back in 2015 (YouTube: EVANNEX)

One year I actually drove across the state to Sarasota and got a chance to hang out with some friends at CleanTechnica. Plug in America, one of the hosts of National Drive Electric Week, also got involved with another event we hosted, EVs and Tea, along with the good folks at InsideEVs (a sponsor of NDEW this year).

Typically, these events tend to include ride-and-drives, driveway chats, and family-friendly festivals that give electric car owners a chance to showcase the benefits (and value) of EVs. Oftentimes, attendees will “pop the frunk” and show off unique charging accessories, cool parts, or their modified sound system.

In any case, be sure to sign up to attend a local event — and spread the good word. Hallelujah y’all, it’s time for the world to go electric! Even Jay Leno recently preached the obvious: “the electric car is here to stay. I predict a child born today will probably drive in a gasoline-powered car about as often as you would drive in a car with a stick shift now.”

Source: National Drive Electric Week

Originally published on EV Annex.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Matt is all about Tesla. He’s a TSLA investor, and he loves driving the family's Model 3, Model S, and Model X company cars. As co-founder of EVANNEX, a family business specializing in aftermarket Tesla accessories, he’s served as a contributor/editor of Electric Vehicle University (EVU) and the Owning Model S and Getting Ready for Model 3 books. He writes daily about Tesla and you can follow his work on the EVANNEX blog.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Solar tariffs solar panels PV USA Solar tariffs solar panels PV USA

Clean Power

Who’s Really Behind The Super Secret Solar Tariffs Petition?

The wrath of the US solar industry is raining down upon an anonymous group of solar tariffs petitioners against unfair Chinese imports.

3 hours ago
Rodin facepalm head in hands sculpture in park in Paris Rodin facepalm head in hands sculpture in park in Paris

Cars

“Let’s Take A Tesla And F&*^ It Up!” —German Government

Is Germany okay? We are really concerned. The German Federal Ministry of Education and Research shared that there is a new type of Tesla...

17 hours ago

Cars

Tesla Drivers Launch Inspiration420 Fundraiser For St. Jude Hospital

A few members of the Tesla community are going on their own Inspiration adventure to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Inspired...

18 hours ago

Clean Transport

The Biden Administration Could Have An Ally In Tesla & Elon Musk If It Wanted

Elon Musk could be a huge ally to the Biden administration. After all, they have the same overall goals — or at least I...

19 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.