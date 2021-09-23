Connect with us

Tesla Drivers Launch Inspiration420 Fundraiser For St. Jude Hospital

Published

A few members of the Tesla community are going on their own Inspiration adventure to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Inspired by the Inspiration4 SpaceX Mission, they are using Tesla Autopilot as much as possible to journey across America. The goal is to raise $69,420 for St. Jude’s Cancer Research. Warren and Steve Redlich, Kristen (K10), and Omar (WholeMarsBlog) are all taking this journey together.

“We’re about to go on our Inspiration420 Journey across America in what is currently Omar’s Model 3 and soon to be my Model 3 that we’re driving to Florida.”

On the fundraiser page, he wrote:

Thanks to you, donors like you, no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since it opened more than 50 years ago.

Join me! Together we can help St. Jude change the world.

So far, the fundraiser has raised nearly $12,000 (17% of the overall goal). He’s hoping to have reached his goal by the time he gets to his destination. This is such a wholesome fundraiser and reflects just how deeply the Tesla community cares about those in our world who are hurting and fighting for their lives, livelihood, and other dreams and goals.

 

 
Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

